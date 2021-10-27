Some GTA fans notice that Tommy Vercetti is fatter in the GTA Trilogy

One of the strangest things for people to notice in the GTA Trilogy is that Tommy Vercetti is fatter than before.

Some GTA fans on both Twitter and Reddit have pointed this oddity out. If one were to look at two images of Tommy Vercetti side-by-side, they're bound to notice it. He isn't obese per se. However, he does have a bigger belly, according to some fans.

This character change doesn't apply to everybody in the GTA Trilogy. For example, Claude and CJ still look the same. As a result, some of the changes to Tommy Vercetti's character model stand out more.

Some GTA fans say that Tommy Vercetti is fatter in the GTA Trilogy

This popular Reddit post highlights the difference between Tommy Vercetti's two character models. The one on the left is from GTA Vice City, whereas the one on the right is from the GTA Trilogy.

Tommy's wrists and thighs are wider than before, and his belly sticks out slightly. Likewise, his neck is also bulkier. This change made fans jokingly compare Tommy Vercetti to Toni Cipriani, as the latter protagonist gets fatter in GTA 3.

Some fans don't like the new changes. For example, one Redditor states, in regards to the GTA Trilogy model:

"I'm quite impressed with everything about this game's world and details so far but character is not that great looking."

Another comparison between Tommy Vercetti's two versions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above picture showcases more differences between the two characters. There are some noticeable improvements on the left side, such as a watch that isn't painted on and better clothing textures.

The original Tommy Vercetti was sharper, whereas the GTA Trilogy version is rounder. Interestingly enough, GTA Vice City had a cheat code to make him fatter.

Original GTA Vice City cheat code

An example of the cheat code in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The PC version of GTA Vice City had some unique cheat codes. One of them made Tommy Vercetti's model wider. Players had to type "deepfriedmarsbars" to make Tommy wider. It didn't make him as fat as CJ could be in GTA San Andreas, but it was a possibility.

There was also a cheat code that made Tommy Vercetti skinnier. To do so, players would have to type "programmer." Both cheat codes were only available on the PC ports.

This cheat code didn't change anything significant about how Tommy Vercetti acted. It was strictly a visual change.

Other reactions to "fat" Tommy Vercetti

Evil Dies Tonight @mrfeelswildride those gta remasters look goofy as fuck but I'll probably buy them anyway to see 'ate too many calzones' tommy vercetti re-enact the end of scarface those gta remasters look goofy as fuck but I'll probably buy them anyway to see 'ate too many calzones' tommy vercetti re-enact the end of scarface

Naturally, some fans poked fun at Tommy Vercetti's new appearance in the GTA Trilogy. Many of these jokes reiterate the same premise of Tommy overeating. The main difference between these types of jokes is what Tommy Vercetti is eating.

A few of these jokes even reference Big Smoke, as he's an infamous character known for his eating habits.

Of course, some Redditors also complain about other Redditors complaining. Likewise, some people genuinely like Tommy's new look, as one Redditors says:

"Tommy Vercetti being "fat" kinda gives that "chubby but deadly italian mobster" vibes or something, I kinda like it."

A few Redditors even say it's just how Tommy's shirt is designed in the GTA Trilogy. Some users also wonder why the Uzi looks massive compared to the original, so the Reddit thread leads to a different topic of discussion.

