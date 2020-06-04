GTA 5: Xbox One and Xbox 360 cheat codes
- Wreak havoc in Los Santos and play GTA 5 by your own rules using these cheat codes.
- Here are the cheat codes for GTA 5 that you can use while playing the game on your Xbox One or Xbox 360 console.
If GTA 5 is the go-to game for you in your Xbox, then this article will come in handy for you. in order to wreak havoc in Los Santos and play GTA 5 by your own rules, you will need a few cheat codes. Here's a list of some codes that you can use if you have an Xbox One or Xbox 360.
If you play GTA 5 on your Xbox One, then you can enter the cheat code using your controller or the in-game cell phone. If you are an Xbox 360 player, you only have the option to use your controller to enter the GTA 5 cheat codes.
Make sure that you save GTA 5 before you use any of the cheat codes because once you do, you will not be able to earn any Achievements. You can restart your console to resume earning Achievements in GTA 5.
GTA 5 Cheat Codes
To become invincible: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
To run faster: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
To jump higher: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
To swim faster: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
For explosive melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
For explosive ammo attacks: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
To fire flaming bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
To raise the wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
To lower the wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
To get drunk: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
To maximize your health: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
For parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
For weapons and guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
To activate slow motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
To change the weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
Vehicle spawn cheat codes for GTA 5
To spawn a BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
To spawn a caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
To spawn a helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
To spawn a limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
To spawn a Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
To spawn a Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
To spawn a Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
To spawn a stunt plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
To spawn a Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
To spawn a PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
To spawn a Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT