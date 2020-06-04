GTA 5. (Image courtesy: WallpaperSafari)

If GTA 5 is the go-to game for you in your Xbox, then this article will come in handy for you. in order to wreak havoc in Los Santos and play GTA 5 by your own rules, you will need a few cheat codes. Here's a list of some codes that you can use if you have an Xbox One or Xbox 360.

If you play GTA 5 on your Xbox One, then you can enter the cheat code using your controller or the in-game cell phone. If you are an Xbox 360 player, you only have the option to use your controller to enter the GTA 5 cheat codes.

Make sure that you save GTA 5 before you use any of the cheat codes because once you do, you will not be able to earn any Achievements. You can restart your console to resume earning Achievements in GTA 5.

GTA 5 Cheat Codes

GTA 5 Cheats. Image: APKPure.com

To become invincible: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

To run faster: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

To jump higher: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

To swim faster: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

For explosive melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

For explosive ammo attacks: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

To fire flaming bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

To raise the wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

To lower the wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

To get drunk: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

To maximize your health: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

For parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

For weapons and guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

To activate slow motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

To change the weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Vehicle spawn cheat codes for GTA 5

Spawn a cool vehicle in GTA 5. Image: Pinterest.

To spawn a BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

To spawn a caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

To spawn a helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

To spawn a limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

To spawn a Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

To spawn a Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

To spawn a Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

To spawn a stunt plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

To spawn a Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

To spawn a PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

To spawn a Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT