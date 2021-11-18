When does GTA Online shut down for the PS3 and Xbox 360?

PS3 and Xbox 360 players have until December 16, 2021, to enjoy GTA Online in all its glory.

The game hasn't received any notable updates for several years. The PS3 version received its last update on December 9, 2016, whereas the Xbox 360 version received theirs on November 17, 2015.

Those updates were for server stability and other minor fixes. Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 was the final update for these versions of GTA Online, making the game outdated for several years now.

GTA Online shuts down on December 16 for PS3 and Xbox 360 players

Details: GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021Details: rsg.ms/7431792 GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021 Details: rsg.ms/7431792 https://t.co/xn5GbMDkCV

Rockstar Games announced the eventual shutting down of the PS3 and Xbox 360 servers for GTA Online back on June 16, 2021. The game's servers will shut down on December 16, 2021.

It's worth noting that this change only affects the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game; GTA Online will still exist on other platforms. It also won't affect anything related to GTA 5 on PS3 and Xbox 360. Predictably, it also won't affect GTA 5 on other platforms, either.

A simpler time

Some vehicles don't exist in these versions of GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although GTA Online is incredibly barebones on the PS3 and Xbox 360, it still has a community that plays the game. That said, it represents a simpler time within the game's lifespan. For example, there are no Oppressor Mk II griefers (or futuristic vehicles in general).

The game even includes "dead content" that doesn't exist in the later generations of consoles. Once GTA Online shuts down for the PS3 and Xbox 360, it will be gone for good.

It's the end of an era, but it also shows that GTA Online won't last forever on every single platform. The PS3 and Xbox 360 versions lasted for nearly eight years, which is much longer than most online games tend to remain active for in the modern era.

Why did GTA Online shut down for the PS3 and Xbox 360?

This was the last update for these versions of the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The PS3 and Xbox 360 are old consoles that haven't gotten any new meaningful updates in over half a decade. Many of the players on these platforms have moved on to PS4, Xbox One, or PC versions of GTA Online.

Unsurprisingly, it would mean that the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online weren't generating much money for Rockstar Games. Maintaining servers isn't free, so it's a simple business decision.

There will come a time when future versions of GTA Online will shut down too, but that's not for at least several more years from now.

What's next for GTA Online?

It isn't known which vehicles are getting the speed upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon, and Rockstar Games has stated a few of the things that players can expect from that version of the game. One of them was listed in the Los Santos Tuners patch notes, being that some specific vehicles will get improvements to their speed.

It's too early to tell what will happen with the popular game in the future, but it will likely continue to be one of Rockstar Games' main titles.

