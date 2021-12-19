5 aspects of The Contract that GTA Online could do better

While GTA Online's The Contract update was positively received, there is still room for improvement.

After years of fan requests, Rockstar finally went out of their way to acknowledge them. Players will now get fewer texts and phone calls, which used to be very bothersome. GTA Online also has a few anti-griefing features, such a device that averts homing missiles.

It's better late than never, yet there is still more that Rockstar needs to do. The Contract is a great update for GTA Online players. However, some problems still linger on, such as the overall economy and lack of accessibility. These are arguably the worst parts of the latest update.

Five weakest aspects from GTA Online's The Contract

5) Some weapons are exclusive to the Armory

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Online has to balance around 9000 different overpowered weapons...and it just can't. It similarly has to create ai that can account for them...and it just can't. It has to create new areas, untested areas, so each shoot out ends up with confused ai and bullets hitting invis walls Online has to balance around 9000 different overpowered weapons...and it just can't. It similarly has to create ai that can account for them...and it just can't. It has to create new areas, untested areas, so each shoot out ends up with confused ai and bullets hitting invis walls

GTA Online has so many different weapons available, yet many get lost in the shuffle. The new Armory introduces some new weapons, such as the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher.

Unfortunately, one can only buy it through a ridiculous paywall. Not only do players need to buy the Agency, they also need to buy the Armory. They have to spend a lot of money just to gain access to a few weapons.

4) Everything is still expensive

To put this into perspective, the new Agency property cost over $2,000,000. The upgrades will also cost millions of dollars. Most of the new vehicles are within that same range. That's not even getting to the new weapons and Imani Tech upgrades, which are very expensive.

3) The Compact EMP Launcher is too situational

Tylarious @TylariousYT Rockstar really missed an opportunity to make the Compact EMP Launcher a viable tool in GTA Online. Its use will be limited to just a minor role in very few aspects of the game. It does not justify an almost half million dollar price. Rockstar really missed an opportunity to make the Compact EMP Launcher a viable tool in GTA Online. Its use will be limited to just a minor role in very few aspects of the game. It does not justify an almost half million dollar price.

The Compact EMP Launcher is one of the worst guns in the entire game. It has a very short range, it's effect only lasts for five seconds, and it cannot disable vehicle weapons. All it does is stall other players for a short time.

2) More vehicles need the Missile Lock-On Jammer

GTA Online players certainly appreciate the Missile Lock-On Jammer. It can defend against most unskilled griefers, since it disables their homing missiles. Unfortunately, only a few vehicles can use this new upgrade. Players would certainly want to expand this feature to other vehicles.

1) Players can’t get both Imani Tech items

For some reason, players are unable to access both the Remote Control Unit and the Missile Lock-On Jammer. This is very inconvenient since most players will take the latter instead. It reduces the chances of anybody trying out the Remote Control Unit, since it's not as useful as the missile jammer.

