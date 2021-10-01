GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition rating taken off South Korea's Game Rating Committee shortly after surfacing online

Yesterday, a report came out which showed that the GTA Remastered Trilogy had been given an official rating in South Korea. However, the rating committee has recently removed the ratings since the report went viral.

South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) is an official governmental organization. Hence, it is considered a trustworthy source for information on new games. The game had been rated 18+ by the board.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN LEAK: GTA Remastered Trilogy is coming.



The remasters were listed and rated 18+, then later taken down today via South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee-- generally a reputable source for game releases.



Fans were excited when the ratings for the GTA remastered trilogy were leaked. However, the takedown of the ratings has left fans puzzled. Some believe that the remaster isn't happening, while others are still optimistic about it.

South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee removes GTA Remastered Trilogy's rating soon after it was discovered online

Earlier reports had suggested a possible November release for the GTA Remastered Trilogy. Fans were left divided over this leak; some believed it, while others were skeptical. The latter group felt that Rockstar is unlikely to release the remasters alongside the GTA 5 rerelease, which was scheduled for November.

However, the release date for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition has since been postponed to March. This has given hope to many fans who still expect a November release for the GTA Remastered Trilogy. With yesterday's GRAC ratings leak, the hype has been further ignited.

Today's news may not come as a surprise to long-time GTA fans. Even a leak from a government board isn't going to change Rockstar's reputation for secrecy. It's possible that Rockstar compelled them to hide the ratings from public view before the official announcement.

The ratings leak was for GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. This is not to be confused with the previously released GTA: The Trilogy, which was essentially rereleases of the earlier 3D Universe titles with no improvements whatsoever.

It was made available to newer consoles like the PS4 and is in no way a remastered trilogy. The reports of the remastered trilogy suggest that they will be made with Unreal engine instead of the RenderWare used in the 3D era games.

Many fans were excited at the fact, while others were confused as to why RAGE isn't being used. Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) has been the go-to choice for Rockstar since the release of GTA 4. None of this can be confirmed yet, and fans have to wait a while longer to see if any of this is true.

