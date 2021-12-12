Best budget laptops for GTA 5 in 2021

Although Grand Theft Auto V is pretty much an old game at this point, it still commands a huge player base on PC, including a lot of laptop players.

And while Grand Theft Auto V can easily run at 1080p60FPS on any 'gaming' laptop released within the last few years, it is crucial to point out the multiple options available at various budget points.

Top laptops for Grand Theft Auto V under $800

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14"

ASUS Zenbook 14

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15

Acer Nitro 5 AN515

1) Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" ($479)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" (Image via Amazon)

This 14 inches thin and light-budget laptop is pretty much the lowest you can spend to play Grand Theft Auto V at 1080p, albeit at 30-40 fps on 'Normal' settings.

Specs: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display, Ryzen 5 5500u, Radeon 7 graphics, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Nvme SSD, Windows 11.

Get it here.

2) ASUS Zenbook 14 ($633)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Image via Amazon)

A sleek, thin, and light laptop, but with a dedicated GPU, the Zenbook 14 by ASUS is pretty decked out for its size and price. The Ryzen 5, along with the 2GB MX350, can easily do 1080p60fps on a mixture of normal and high settings.

Specs: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display, Ryzen 5 4500u, MX350 2GB, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Nvme SSD, Windows 10.

Get it here.

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 ($668)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

A budget gaming laptop, the Ideapad Gaming 3, with its GTX 1650 and Ryzen 5600h, is more than capable of pushing beyond 60fps at 1080p high-very high settings and over 100 fps on "Normal" settings. This can also try 1080p 50-60fps on Red Dead Redemption 2, albeit at low settings.

Specs: 15.6" 1920x1080 120hz Display, Ryzen 5 5600h, GTX 1650 4GB, 8GB RAM, 256 GB Nvme SSD, Windows 10.

Get it here.

4) Acer Nitro 5 AN515 ($790)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 (Image via Amazon)

With an RTX GPU and a 10th gen i5, this budget beast can easily rip through games like Grand theft Auto V with over 100 FPS on 1080p High settings. Also, the red-backlit keyboard is a plus.

Specs: 15.6" 1920x1080 144hz Display, Intel i5 10300h, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256 GB Nvme SSD, Windows 10.

Get it here.

Note: This list is sorted by price: low to high, and reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar