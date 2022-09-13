5 similarities between GTA 5 and other open-world games

GTA 5 has established a benchmark for other games to come. Released in 2013, it was so advanced in its time that only a few AAA titles have come close to it till date.

It is also said to be the kingpin of open-world games. There are several similar titles that the gaming community has a spot for. They have their own unique plots and stories to tell. While only a few have come close to trumping GTA 5, they share some similarities with each other.

From vast explorable open worlds to engagement with the surroundings, this article focuses on five similarities that other games have with GTA 5.

5 features that are common between GTA 5 and other open-world games

1) Sizable maps

GTA 5 offers a huge map to explore. Unlike other Grand Theft Auto titles, players can explore the open world from the very beginning. The map is so vast and has so many things to explore that they cannot do it in one sitting.

Similarly, other games like Cyberpunk 2077, Saints Row 2022, and Watch Dogs to name a few, also offer a vast open world to explore. Rockstar Games’ own RDR 2 is famous for beating GTA 5 in terms of maps and other interactive elements in the game.

2) Chaos

GTA 5 is full of chaos. The game starts in a chaotic environment and the story ends with what can be termed a mess. The entire story skids in between chaos and disorder.

Other open-world games like Watch Dogs, Saints Row etc. also carry this characteristic. Be it gun violence, police chases or other disturbances to society, they are full of madness that the players can enjoy.

3) Law enforcement

Every game has some sort of force or power that prevents players from doing things as they want. Be it a police force or an army of villains, they create hurdles in the path of the games' protagonists. These elements are added as extra obstacles to the storyline and gameplay.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a brutal police force, army, and private militia that show no mercy to anyone who offends them. Other games like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry etc. also have such forces but in different forms and implementations.

These law enforcement powers create challenges for the players during gameplay so that it doesn't feel easy to play.

4) Side-activities

GTA 5 is filled with side activities and missions. Players can take a break from the actual storyline and go down these routes for distinct experiences. These side activities offer a new perspective on gameplay and prevent them from getting bored.

Other open-world games also share this similarity and have a lot of side missions to play. Red Dead Redemption offers 31 side missions, Watch Dogs 2 has 22, and Cyberpunk 2077 offers around 80 side missions in the game.

This is enough to keep players engaged without affecting the main storyline.

5) Weapons and modifications

Open-world games are incomplete without arms and weapons as they play an extremely important role in the gameplay. Such titles can be played without any cars or bikes but they need weapons to thrive.

GTA 5 offers a great amount of guns and weapons to engage in the game. They can be modified and upgraded for a better experience. Similarly, other open-world ames also offer a plethora of weapons.

They can be further modified based on the circumstances of engaging in the gameplay. None of these games, including Grand Theft Auto 5 can be imagined without weapons and hence share the same important element in the game.

