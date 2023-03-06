5 reasons to own Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online in 2023

With GTA Online's latest update dropping on March 1, 2023, a new vehicle was on display at the Diamond Casino & Resort. Players can now spin the wheel of chance and test their luck at getting the priceless Obey Omnis e-GT from the casino podium, absolutely free of cost.

While there may be a 5% chance to land the vehicle from spinning the wheel, there are reasons to make a purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000. That said, here are five reasons to own the stylish Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online.

5 reasons why Obey Omnis e-GT is a must-have in GTA Online

1) Imani Tech

The Obey Omnis e-GT is an Imani Tech vehicle, meaning the armored sports car can be customized to have Missile Lock-On Jammers from the Agency Workshop. These jammers prohibit Homing Missiles from locking in on the car, making it easier for the e-GT to evade attacks.

Additional armor plating is available to enhance the car's explosive resistance. Furthermore, the e-GT can also become a Remote-Controlled car so players can control it from a safe distance.

2) Excellent speed

The acceleration rating of the Omnis e-GT is best in class owing to its All Wheel Drive (AWD)Train, which channels power from the engine to all four wheels. This allows the car to rapidly reach its top speed of 111.50 mph or 179.44 km/h, with a recorded lap time of 1:04.431.

This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. It is also available in races, where its top speed can be utilized to its maximum capacity.

3) Stylish design

The Obey Omnis e-GT (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Obey Omnis e-GT has a sleek design inspired by the real-life car Audi e-Tron GT. There is a small CFRP splitter/extender at the the bottom paired with a narrow intake. Exit vents are installed on the front fenders on the sides of the Obey Omnis e-GT.

A small boot lid adjacent to the rear window can be seen at the back end, while the interior is influenced by cars such as the Revolter and the V-STR. Apart from that, the analog dials are inspired by FMJ and Tempesta.

4) Mighty resistance

It’s already been established how this car has an option for additional armor plating through customization. However, there's more to the sheer resilience of the Omnis e-GT.

When upgraded to maximum armor rating, the Obey Omnis e-GT can sustain the following (when a driver is inside):

12 Homing Missiles/ Opressor missiles/ Jet Missiles

12 RPG/Grenades and other throwable explosives

28 Explosive rounds

6 Tank Cannon

2 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 200mm FLAK

These statistics are a testament to just how mighty of a beast this car can be, frustrating enemies.

5) Customization

Despite its base model's sleek and stylish design in GTA Online, the Obey Omnis e-GT offers further tweaks through customization at Los Santos Customs and the Agency workshop.

There are a total of 22 upgrade categories available, some of which are listed below:

Three break upgrades,

Five armor upgrades

Four engine levels

Xenon lights

Multiple front and rear bumpers

15 additional liveries

Two fenders

Proximity mine dropper,

Nine additional roof options

Three skirts

Eight spoiler options

Players can review each option and test the look before purchasing the customization.

GTA Online features tons of cars that players can choose from. However, only a select few stand out like the Obey Omnis e-GT.

It is available on the Diamond Casino & Resort podium through March 8, 2023 but even if they fail to win it, the vehicle can be purchased from GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport.

