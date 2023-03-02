Why Obey Omnis e-GT is the best electric car in GTA Online

GTA Online’s new weekly update is finally here, allowing players to once again get a free car. Through March 8, 2023, gamers can win an Obey Omnis e-GT — which is the Podium vehicle till that date — by visiting The Diamond Casino & Resort and trying out their luck on the Lucky Wheel. It is a four-seater civilian electric sports saloon that has been featured in the game since The Criminal Enterprises update.

However, with so many other cars already available in the game, one could wonder if it’s worth getting in 2023. With that being said, this article will share everything players need to know about the Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online.

All about Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online: Design, engine, and more

With this latest weekly update, the Obey Omnis e-GT has become one of the best-looking Podium cars in GTA Online this year. It is primarily based on the real-life Audi e-Tron GT (2020) and has the following design characteristics, giving it a modernized sporty look:

Front body

Small CFRP extender at the bottom

Narrow intake in the center

Split lower grille with black details

Painted section for the number plate

Upper grille with plastic details

Large arrow-shaped intakes beside the separations

Smaller ducts with CFRP details

Modern headlamps with small LED-like units and small indicators

A design on the hood

Manufacturer logo

Small black-colored luggage compartment under the hood

Side body

Exit vents on the front fenders

Distinctive lines towards the rear

Black side skirts

Flat-line formations passing through the door handles

Painted mirror shells

Black-colored plastic trim finishes around the windows

Two additional black-collared plastic trims separate the roof panel

A small boot lid on the rear side with a plastic panel

Rear body

Manufacturer logo on the boot lid

The number plate in the center with the word “OBEY” written in silver on the bottom

Upper main lamps with lower indicators

Third brake lamp

Small reverse lamps

Active aero rear wing

Large diffuser on the rear bumper

Narrow exit vents on the same bumper with a central vent below it

Black paneling on the underside

The car has a sleek interior that heavily resembles the ones found in the V-STR and Revolter. In terms of performance, the Obey Omnis e-GT runs on two electric motors that power all four wheels at the same time. Players can directly buy this special vehicle from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $1,795,000.

Why should GTA Online players get the Obey Omnis e-GT this week?

Obey Omnis e-GT is one of the fastest sports electric vehicles in GTA Online. The car possesses quick acceleration that helps it reach a staggering top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h). Its heavy body also allows drivers to ram other vehicles on the road by sacrificing a bit of speed.

Players can also install a Missile Lock-On Jammer in the automobile or even convert it into a Remote Control Unit. Aside from the additional features, the electric car can be equipped with additional Armor Plating, which makes it the most damage resistant to explosives. An option to install Slick Proximity Mines is also available, making the vehicle a must-own for day-to-day usage.

All of this makes the Obey Omnis e-GT one of the best Podium cars in the game so far. Players must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort this week and get this amazing ride for free.

