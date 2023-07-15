5 best and easy ways to make money in GTA Online (July 2023)

The primary intention behind every task in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is to make money. As of this article, there are endless ways to generate income in the game, with players having complete freedom of choice regarding which route they pursue. While some profit from businesses, others plan intricate heists to make millions with their associates. Additionally, Rockstar Games introduces new ways of doing this as part of major DLC updates.

However, sorting out the best from many options can be tricky for some players. Here are the five best and easy ways to make money in GTA Online in July 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Payphone Hits and 4 other great ways to make money in GTA Online (July 2023)

1) Armored Truck Robberies

After their removal from the game in 2015, Armored Truck Robberies returned with the latest GTA Online weekly update. It is a random event that helps you quickly make a decent amount of money. After joining a public or private lobby, you must wait about 16 minutes for an Armored Truck to spawn in the game.

Once it is spotted, blow its rear doors open with a Sticky Bomb and loot the cash drop inside. Attacking the truck triggers a wanted level that must be lost to complete this random event.

Since the payout for Armored Truck Robberies has doubled this week, each successful hit rewards $50,000.

2) Security Contracts

To play Security Contracts in GTA Online, you must purchase a Celebrity Solutions Agency. There are six types of Security Contracts, out of which one can be chosen at any given time. Each involves a unique scenario that is quite interesting and somewhat easy to complete.

These can be played solo, and their payouts depend on the difficulty level. Here is a rundown of how much you can earn from completing a Security Contract on various difficulty levels:

Professional - Between $31,000 and $42,000

- Between $31,000 and $42,000 Specialist - Between $44,000 and $56,000

- Between $44,000 and $56,000 Specialist + - Between $60,000 and $70,000

However, the cost of Celebrity Solutions Agencies makes them inaccessible to GTA Online beginners.

3) Payphone Hits

To unlock Payphone Hits in the game, you must complete three Security Contracts. Franklin will contact you once that is done, following which Payphone Hits can be played by going to the payphone icon.

They are like assassination missions that long-term Grand Theft Auto players will be familiar with. While the base payout of each attempt is $15,000, completing them within 15 minutes and adhering to all additional mission objectives can increase that to $85,000.

Whether such assassination missions return in Grand Theft Auto 6 remains to be seen.

4) G's Cache

G's Cache is one of the newest methods to make money in GTA Online. It is also straightforward to complete. After every 24 hours, a purple crate icon appears on the game's map at a new location, indicating the coordinates of G's Cache for that day.

Reaching that spot triggers a reasonably sized search area, wherein you must look for G's Cache. Once collected, you are rewarded with cash ranging between $15,000 and $20,000, snacks, and ammunition.

5) Cayo Perico Heist Elite Challenge

The Cayo Perico Heist Elite Challenge is a bonus that is rewarded for completing the heist finale within 15 minutes without being detected or failing any hacks. This might seem to be a challenging task, but the reality is that it is pretty easy to execute.

The Cayo Perico Heist is possibly the best money maker in the game, as players can make up to two million dollars within an hour and a half at max. The downside is that all setup missions must be completed on each reattempt. However, they only take around 45 minutes.

