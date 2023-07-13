5 best ways to make money for GTA Online beginners in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online will soon celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Despite being almost a decade old, it continues to attract new players to this day. Everything that is done in the game rewards players with varying amounts of cash. However, in order to even make money, they must first invest in businesses and buy the neccessary equipment.

As beginners don't have access to such finances at the start of their journey, they must resort to other ways to get rich in the game. Luckily, there isn't any shortage of these methods. That said, this article will provide the five best ways to make money for GTA Online beginners in 2023.

Armored Trucks and 4 more best ways to make money for GTA Online beginners in 2023

1) Finders Keepers

Finders Keepers is a new random event that was added with a recent GTA Online weekly update. While business owners can complete it to gather supplies, those without one can use it to make a decent amount of money per attempt. It involves players apprehending a Gang Vehicle and delivering it to the business whose supplies it contains.

However, beginners can deliver the vehicle to a drop-off location in exchange for $25,000. Finders Keepers gets triggered after 16 minutes of joining either a public or private lobby. As it requires no investment, it is a great way for newcomers to make some quick cash.

2) Armored Trucks

GTA Online's Armored Trucks were removed back in 2015. Fortunately, they have returned as part the July 13, 2023, weekly update. It is another great way to make money for beginners as it requires no investment.

Armored Trucks, much like Finders Keepers Gang Vehicles, spawn at different locations in Freemode. Upon encountering one, players can break open its rear door with explosives and steal the money inside.

Attacking the truck will trigger a wanted level, getting rid of which completes this random event. While Armored Trucks were removed from GTA Online earlier, they were still available in the story mode.

3) Stash House

GTA Online's Stash House is a daily random event wherein players required to break into a property, take out all gansters inside, and escape with the stolen money. The locations change every day and are indicated on the map with a purple house icon.

The money at each location is stashed inside a safe, which can only be opened through its six-digit code. It is written on a yellow note and hidden somewhere inside the Stash House.

Completing this daily random event pays $30,000. Alternatively, players who own businesses get one of them completely restocked instead of the cash reward.

4) G's Cache

G's Cache is one of the easiest random events introduced by Rockstar Games. Each day, a purple box icon marks the location of a G's Cache drop, which contains money, snacks, and ammunition. Players must reach the location, find the box in certain search area, and leave the spot to complete this random event.

Just like Stash Houses, G's Cache's locations change after 24 hours. Players can also occasionally attain a wanted level after collecting the drops, getting rid of which will complete the event. The payout of each G's Cache drop varies between $15,000 and $20,000.

5) Los Santos Drug Wars missions

While the San Andreas Mercenaries update is the latest GTA Online DLC, only those who own a Mammoth Avenger and its Operations Terminal can play its missions. As these items cost millions of dollars, said jobs are inaccessible to most beginners.

Instead, they can complete the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC missions. Not only do they pay well, but also help in establishing the Acid Lab business. Additionally, completing all of the missions rewards players a free Ocelot Virtue, an Imani Tech Super Car worth over two million dollars.

