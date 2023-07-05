GTA Online investment guide: 5 best businesses to make easy money

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has several businesses that players can establish at their will. They act as the most stable source of income, which far outweighs the revenue generated from completing missions in the game. However, not all businesses are highly profitable, so players must research well before investing time, money, and effort.

Nevertheless, choosing the right options can help them make much in-game cash effortlessly. Moreover, the San Andreas Mercenaries update made a few businesses easier to run. That said, this article will list the five best businesses to make easy money in GTA Online.

Hangar and four other best GTA Online businesses to invest in and make easy money

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is the newest business in GTA Online and was added with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It requires a relatively cheap investment of just $750,000 to set up, given that this business is unlocked by completing all The First Dose missions.

Once that is done, players can either buy supplies for up to $60,000 or get them for free via simple resupply missions. Then, selling the final product can generate an hourly profit of $119,000. Alternatively, selling an entire batch can get players close to $300,000; however, that takes some time.

This process can be hastened by activating a speed boost, but it is only available once per day. After the latest weekly update, players can also complete the new Finders Keepers random event to get supplies for their Acid Labs.

2) Celebrity Solutions Agency

A Celebrity Solutions Agency in GTA Online costs between $2,010,000 and $2,830,000. Although acquiring it requires a steep investment, this business offers many options to make a lot of money. Instead of buying and selling commodities, it involves VIP and Security Contracts that players can complete in exchange for in-game cash.

Each of them has further sub-categories, which vary in terms of difficulty. Completing Security Contracts also unlocks Payphone Hits, from which players can make up to $85,000 within minutes.

Additionally, getting a Celebrity Solutions Agency provides access to the Agency Workshop, which is necessary for installing Imani Tech upgrades in certain vehicles.

3) Hangar

GTA Online Hangars can be used for storing planes and helicopters and making easy money via the Air Freight Cargo business. It operates on the basic principle of stealing and selling crates for a profit. After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, players can pay $25,000 to Rooster McCraw to source crates for them instead.

While this business was earlier limited to aerial vehicles, players can now complete their missions with land-based vehicles. A revenue between $4,470,000 and $5,070,000 can be generated from Hangars. Hangars range between $1,200,000 and $3,250,000 in the game for those interested.

Since players might also get to buy aircraft in Grand Theft Auto 6, Hangars could also be a part of the next game.

4) Nightclub

Contrary to illegal businesses in GTA Online, Nightclubs offer players a legitimate and passive way to make easy money. The properties for this business range between $1,080,000 and $1,700,000, but each generates the same amount of revenue. The only difference is location and cosmetics.

Once bought, complete its simple setup missions and then play Nightclub Management missions regularly to keep its popularity high. On an hourly basis, the Nightclub can make up to $60,000. Players can also utilize its Warehouse for additional profits.

5) Bunkers

Bunkers are used for manufacturing and selling illegal weapons in the southern state of San Andreas. Like Nightclubs, they also differ in location and interior; however, getting one closest to Los Santos is best as selling in the city generates higher revenue.

As far as its manufacturing phase is concerned, players must complete resupply missions and can install staff upgrades to improve the facility. Bunkers cost between $1,165,000 and $2,375,000 and can make around $52,000 every hour in GTA Online.

