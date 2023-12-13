GTA Online Fathom FR36 is finally out: Performance, price, and more

Rockstar Games has finally released the new Fathom FR36 vehicle in GTA Online with The Chop Shop update on December 12, 2023. It is a coupe car that comes with many customization options. While the overall appearance of the car is simple, Rockstar Games offers special features for it, making it one of the most popular cars following the DLC release.

Although most car enthusiasts have purchased the vehicle, many new players remain skeptical about doing so. To clear all doubts, this article briefly explains all the important details of the Fathom FR36 in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Things to know about the Fathom FR36 in GTA Online: The Chop Shop update

Real-life model

The Fathom FR36 is a two-seater car based on the real-life Infiniti G35 coupe. Rockstar Games also drew minor inspirations from the Infiniti G37 coupe and sedan as well as the face-lifted Nissan 350Z. Interestingly, it is the only Fathom-branded car in GTA Online after the Fathom FQ 2, which was added 10 years ago.

It has a rounded, boxy design, similar to its real-life counterpart. One may also confuse it to be an NPC car if they spot the base model on the street.

Performance

Rockstar Games previously disclosed that it would add new drift mechanics with the latest GTA Online update. The Fathom FR36 is one of the few cars to get them. It has quick acceleration that helps the car attain its top speed in no time.

Currently, the car’s engine, gearbox specs, top speed, and lap timing remain unknown. However, based on various YouTube reviews, the FR36 can be used as a daily commuter vehicle.

You can also take the car to the Los Santos Car Meet and apply the special Drift Tuning Modification to make it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. However, this modification should only be applied by skilled in-game drifters as it makes the car uncontrollable for regular drivers.

Applying this mod makes the car spin and slide extensively, which can only be controlled by skilled drivers.

Customization

While the base model of the car may look plain, it can be customized with various mods offered by Rockstar Games. Lowering the car's stance and fitting custom wheels, paints, and spoilers should make it stand out.

The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC also brought several unique liveries for the Fathom FR36 that can be applied to completely change its appearance.

Price

The Fathom FR36 can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,610,000.

Despite being on the slightly expensive side, the community seems to appreciate this new car as it has various utilities based on player preferences.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you planning to buy the Fathom FR36 in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes