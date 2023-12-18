5 reasons to own Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online

Since its introduction in July 2021, the Dinka Jester RR has remained a popular car in GTA Online. It is the latest and best Jester car in the multiplayer game. The Jester RR has many characteristics that are adored by the motorhead community. Rockstar Games improved it with the latest The Chop Shop DLC in December 2023, making the car’s legacy even more significant.

While most vehicle enthusiasts already own the Dinka Jester RR, this article lists five reasons why new players should also acquire it in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Dinka Jester RR is a must-own vehicle in GTA Online

1) It is a Supra

The most notable reason to own the Dinka Jester RR is that it is essentially a Supra car in GTA Online. Rockstar Games primarily based it on the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB). You can also find minor details from the 12th-generation Toyota Corolla (E210), 2020 Toyota GR Supra Heritage Edition, 2020 Touring Superleggera Aero 3, and Jaguar F-Type (X152).

Supra cars are wildly popular among motorheads in real life, and if you are one of them, you must own the Dinka Jester RR in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. The appearance of the in-game vehicle is also very similar to its real-life counterpart.

2) Extensive customizations

The Dinka Jester RR is one of the best cars to customize in GTA Online. You can apply various modifications from Los Santos Customs to build the car according to your preference. Rockstar Games offers 25 bumpers, 14 exhausts, 16 liveries, 15 spoilers, and many other options.

You can also modify minor details such as the steering wheel, interior color, and door panel. It is a tuner car in GTA Online, which means you can also apply drift builds. A fully customized Dinka Jester RR should grab attention on the street. It is also one of the best cars to show off in car meets.

3) Supports Drift Tuning Modification

Drift Tuning is the latest modification added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update, and the Dinka Jester RR is one of the few cars to have it. You can take your car to the Los Santos Car Meet workshop in Popular Street and apply the Drift Tuning Modification for $190,000.

As the name implies, this modification makes the car drift and slide more, allowing GTA Online drifters to showcase their skills. However, the Drift Tuning Modification should only be applied by pro drifters as it compromises the vehicle’s handling. Inexperienced players may find the car difficult to drive after applying the new mods.

4) A prominent drift car

The Dinka Jester RR is one of the most prominent drift cars in GTA Online. Whether you opt for the Drift Tuning Modification or not, you can custom-build your car to drift across the map. Since it is a tuner car, the Los Santos Car Meet workshop offers a Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires to add to the drift build.

Many GTA Online players can be frequently seen using the Dinka Jester RR in drift races. You can use it as a daily driver since it comes with great performance stats. The car is also popular among JDM fans.

5) Performance

The Dinka Jester RR is powered by a twin-cam inline-six engine fitted with a pod air filter on the inlet manifold. It has a rear-wheel drive layout car controlled by an eight-speed transmission box. While its base top speed is 94.76 mph or 152.50 km/h, a fully modified Jester RR can reach up to 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h.

These stats make the Jester RR the fastest car among both tuner and Jester vehicles. It will be interesting to see whether or not Rockstar Games adds it to Grand Theft Auto 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own the Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes