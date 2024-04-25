Will Coquette D10 sports car return in GTA 6: Everything known so far

Many fans want to see the Invetero Coquette D10 sports car return in GTA 6. It's a prominent sports car in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online that Rockstar Games first added in August 2020 as part of the Los Santos Summer Special DLC update. Several fans have been able to spot the car in one of the scenes of the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Unless Rockstar Games is using the old cars as placeholders in the trailer, we can expect to see the Invetero Coquette D10 sports car return in GTA 6. This article briefly explains everything known about the D10 in the upcoming game so far.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

Rockstar Games will bring back the Invetero Coquette D10 sports car in GTA 6

The Invetero Coquette D10 is currently the sixth fastest sports car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online without the Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades. It is based on the real-life Chevrolet Corvette C8 and features an aggressively aerodynamic body.

The GTA 6 version of the car also appears to be the same. However, it was spotted only once from the back, standing far from the direct vision. You can locate the car in the Ocean Drive scene at 0:33 seconds of the trailer video. The following is the scene where you can see the D10 parked near the sidewalk, right in front of the Carbonizzare from GTA 5.

The Invetero Coquette D10 as seen in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since it is the only evidence of the Coquette D10 sports car returning in GTA 6, we don’t know yet if Rockstar Games has made any changes to its characteristics. The following are some of the salient features of the Invetero Coquette D10 from Grand Theft Auto Online:

Price: $1,510,000

Upgrade cost: $370,000 (approx.)

Store: Legendary Motorsport

Base top speed: 99.42 mph or 160.00 km/h

Upgraded top speed: 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h

Lap timing: 1:04.031 minutes

Seat capacity: 2

Drive train: Rear wheel drive

Gears: 8

Special feature: Removable roof

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games is seemingly changing some characteristics of the returning vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, fans want to see the Coquette D10 sports car return in GTA 6 with some new changes.

Other returning cars in Grand Theft Auto 6

Based on the first GTA 6 trailer alone, we can confirm that Rockstar Games is bringing back several cars from previous Grand Theft Auto titles. In the aforementioned Ocean Drive scene, you can spot the following cars:

Grotti Carbonizzare

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Benefactor Schafter V12

Vapid Dominator GTX

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Oceanic

Grotti Cheetah Classic, and many others.

Fans are excited to see what new and returning cars Rockstar will show in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

