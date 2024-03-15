5 facts about Buffalo STX in GTA Online, and is it worth buying?

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the top-ranked cars in GTA Online by the motorhead community. Rockstar Games released it in December 2021 with The Contract DLC, and since then, it has always been a noteworthy vehicle in the multiplayer game.

While there are many other Bravado Buffalo cars, the STX version is the most popular and reliable one, even after two years.

That said, let’s discuss five interesting facts about the Bravado Buffalo STX and whether or not you should buy it in GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 intriguing facts about the Bravado Buffalo STX that every GTA Online player should know

1) Fastest Buffalo in the game

The Bravado Buffalo STX is not only one of the fastest cars in GTA Online but also the fastest one among other Buffalos. After full upgrades, you can push its top speed to 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). Here are the top speeds of the other Bravado Buffalos:

Bravado Buffalo EVX: 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h)

Bravado Sprunk Buffalo: 116.00 mph (186.68 km/h)

Bravado Buffalo S: 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h)

Bravado Buffalo: 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h)

Bravado Police Buffalo Cruiser: 107.50 mph (173.00 km/h)

Bravado FIB (Buffalo): 105.75 mph (170.19 km/h)

One noteworthy thing is that the Buffalo EVX has HSW Upgrades and can reach 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h). But, since it is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, we will only consider the common versions.

2) Supports Imani Tech upgrades

The Bravado Buffalo STX supports Imani Tech upgrades across all platforms. It is one of the best GTA Online Imani Tech cars you can own in 2024. The Imani Tech features include an extra Armor Plating, a Remote-Controlled unit, Proximity Mines, and a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

As you might know, the Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents all homing missiles from targeting your car. Even if someone manages to hit your vehicle, it can withstand up to 12 homing missiles, four sticky bombs, and 10 rounds of explosive bullets.

3) Best for free-roam driving

If you are looking for a reliable car to drive in free-roam in crowded lobbies, then the Bravado Buffalo STX is undoubtedly one of the best ones you can get. It is a weaponized and armored car in GTA Online that protects you from unwanted dangers.

The Imani Tech features work as a charm, protecting all passengers from outside threats. Additionally, the front, back, and sides of the car are also bulletproof, which provides extra protection from pesky enemy NPCs.

4) Most realistic car in the game

The Bravado Buffalo STX is based on the real-life 2015 Dodge Charger, and it looks almost identical. While in other cars, Rockstar Games changes many aspects to avoid copyright infringement, the Buffalo STX has very few changes.

It is a four-seater muscle car in GTA Online with a rounded boxy design. The stock wheels and the front of the look absolutely stunning. However, Rockstar Games made an error in the design of the rear lights, upsetting many motorheads. Nonetheless, it is one of the most realistic-looking cars for the most part.

5) Offers great customizability

If you are not satisfied with the default looks of the Bravado Buffalo STX, then you can extensively customize it to make the style more personal. While you get most of the customization options in all other workshops, the Imani Tech upgrades can only be applied inside the Agency Garage Workshop.

You can select from front bumpers, exhausts, hoods, intercoolers, liveries, louvers, roll cages, spoilers, and many other options. A complete customization of the car costs around $1.3 million.

The above facts indicate that the Bravado Buffalo STX is certainly worth buying in 2024. After the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can buy it for a fixed price of $2,150,000 and a discounted price of $1,612,500.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own the Bravado Buffalo STX in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion