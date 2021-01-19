5 best cars to steal and resell in GTA Online as of January 2021

In GTA Online, the player can endure anything except inadequacy. Money is everything in Grand Theft Auto.

Luckily, there are several ways to deal with bankruptcy in GTA Online. After all, that is what the game is all about. Smash a few heads, take the suitcase full of cash, and run.

Aside from running illegal businesses and completing the game missions, the player can steal and resell cars. Zero investment, double profit, this is how business is done in GTA Online.

This article takes a look at the five best GTA Online cars that the player can steal and resell to create an extra, not to mention, passive stream of income.

Top 5 cars to steal and resell in GTA Online as of January 2021

#5 - Benefactor Schafter

Image via Chaotic, YouTube

The Benefactor Schafter takes its royal appearance after two phenomenal cars: The Mercedes-Benz-E-Class (W2110) and S-Class (W220).

It is a luxury four-door sedan and can often be found on the streets of Los Santos, being a popular stock NPC car.

However, if the player needs to acquire the car as soon as possible, they should probably take a look around Rockwood Hills and Vinewood Hills. Naive drivers can often be found here, driving the Benefactor Schafter, oblivious of the danger lurking around the corner.

In GTA Online, the car can be sold at a Los Santos Customs for a reasonable price of $6,500.

#4 - Benefactor Dubsta 2 (Enhanced)

Image via Reddit

The other name of this car should have been gold wrapped in steel. The Benefactor Dubsta should be on every thief's agenda because who wouldn't want this mighty four-door SUV in GTA Online?

Because the Benefactor Dubsta is one of a kind and the people who own it actually know how to protect it, the car can rarely be found anywhere. However, it does make an occasional appearance outside the Burton Los Santos Customs in the parking lot at around 7 am to 6 pm.

The car can be sold to Los Santos Customs for a whopping $7000. This should be the ultimate criminal goal of every player.

#3 - Ocelot F620

Image via gta 5-mods

The smooth and modest design of the Ocelot F620 seems to be inspired by the Maserati GranTurismo and the Jaguar XK (X150).

The Ocelot F620 is a two-door coupe that can often be found at the Del Perro Pier parking lot and Galileo Observatory. The vehicle makes for a clean and quick theft. All the player has to do to claim the Ocelot is grab the driver by the collar and hurl him/her across the street.

This can earn the player $8000 worth of in-game cash in Los Santos Customs in GTA Online.

#2 - Übermacht Sentinel

Image via gtaonline.freeforums.net

The Sentinel takes inspiration from a number of sentinels and features a 4-door sedan body style.

The car can often be found in Vinewood and Rockford Hills, and it can sometimes be found at Del Perro Pierre and Vespucci beach as well, looking oh-so-tempting in the parking lot.

The Ubermacht Sentinel is worth $9,500 when sold to Los Santos Customs in GTA Online.

#1 - Lampadati Felon GT

Image via abasslinelow, Reddit

The Lampadati Felon is a rare 2-door convertible based on 2010 Maserati GranCabrio and Jaguar XF.

This goldmine of a car is not as easy to spot as the others but can occasionally be spotted around Los Santos. It can also be found in the parking lot of Rockford Hills.

The car can earn the player $9,500 when sold to Los Santos Customs in GTA Online.