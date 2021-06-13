Top 5 fastest planes in GTA Online in June 2021

Those in need for speed should check out these five blazingly fast planes in GTA Online.

This listicle will be organized by the Broughy method of rating speed. Contrary to what some players might believe, in-game speed and Broughy speed are two completely different metrics. The latter method is more reliable given the inconsistencies and inaccuracies with the former method, which is crucial in determining what the fastest planes are.

It's also important to note that this article is compiled with just the Broughy method of speed (where true speed is calculated as distance divided by time) in mind and nothing else that may influence a plane's speed in GTA Online. It's also worth noting that the five fastest planes in GTA Online are also the five fastest vehicles in the game overall.

The five fastest planes in GTA Online

#5 - Howard NX-25

The Howard NX-25 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Howard NX-25 is the cheapest plane on this list, only costing $1,296,750 ($975,000 at trade price). It's strictly a stunt plane, being the only non-weaponized vehicle on this list.

Yet its exceptional speed when taking off, coupled with the fifth-fastest speed in the game, makes it a fun investment for plane aficionados in GTA Online. The Howard NX-25 is capable of going up to 203.75 mph (327.90 km/h) in GTA Online.

#4 - V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok (Image via GTA Wiki)

The V-65 Molotok looks like a classic plane, but it can still fit in with GTA Online's more modern planes in terms of speed. It can go up to an astonishing 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h), which makes it the fourth-fastest plane and vehicle overall. Its cost is $4,788,000 ($3,600,000 at trade price).

This plane also has great air-brakes, allowing players to slow down quickly if they're going too fast. On a side note, it also allows the V-65 Molotok to land on helipads quite easily, which is more than what most planes can do.

#3 - Hydra

The Hydra (Image via GTA Wiki)

Interestingly enough, the Hydra is the only plane on this list that wasn't introduced in the 1.41 Smuggler's Run update. Instead, it was released in the 1.21 Heists DLC update, marking its return from GTA San Andreas as a noteworthy weaponized vehicle that can dominate the skies (especially for the time it was released).

It only costs $3,990,000 ($3,000,000 at trade price) and it's capable of going up to 209.25 mph (336.75 km/h) in GTA Online. It is worth noting that GTA Online players cannot sell the Hydra once they purchase it.

#2 - Rogue

The Rogue (Image via GTA Wiki)

Given its low price of $1,596,000, the Rogue is quite a steal for its price (especially since its trade price is $1,200,000). It can go up to 219.50 mph (353.25 km/h) in GTA Online, making a slightly more expensive, yet faster budget option compared to the Howard NX-25.

#1 - Pyro

The Pyro (Image via GTA Wiki)

225.75 mph (358.48 km/h) makes the Pyro the fastest vehicle in all of GTA Online. However, it is worth noting that this small increase in speed compared to the Rogue costs $4,455,500.

Still, no other vehicle matches it in terms of top speed, which makes such an investment worth it if the player has money to spare. It's still a weaponized vehicle capable of taking two Homing Launcher hits, so GTA Online players could use this vehicle effectively in some scenarios.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod