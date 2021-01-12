5 best GTA Online supercars in January 2021

Players can save up their money in GTA Online and buy only the essentials, not spending recklessly on the flashiest new supercar in town.

But that is not how GTA Online players like to play, as the game is brimming with all sorts of glitz to spend money on mindlessly. Whether it be the Orbital Cannon or the Lampadati Tigon, excess is the only way forward in the game.

Therefore, if it's genuinely exorbitant purchases gamers look at when buying cars in GTA Online, the supercar category might just do the trick. Not only are these rides devilishly quick, but they also look the part.

The supercar category in GTA Online is chock-full of truly magnificent pieces of automobile engineering and can pack a massive punch underneath the great looks and gloss.

5 most potent GTA Online supercars

#5 - Pegassi Tezeract

Not only does the Pegassi Tezeract look like it shot straight out of a spaceship, it drives like one too. This car is not exactly the fastest in GTA Online, but it is still one of the better ones in its class.

Advertisement

The Tezeract can hit pretty high top speeds on straights, but gamers shouldn't expect it to handle like a dream because it tends to skid off the track or road at the slightest change in direction.

However, with enough skill, players will get a grip on the car pretty quickly, and few can match it in terms of looks.

#4 - Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 has always ranked near the top concerning the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, and rightfully so. The car is an absolute beast and can tear through highways and other vehicles with relative ease.

The only downside is that the Pfister 811 doesn't exactly look the part, with minimal design. Players come to the supercar category to find the genuinely ludicrous and impractical designs that are "out there."

However, on the back of its performance alone, the Pfister 811 is one of the better supercars in GTA Online.

#3 - Benefactor Krieger

Advertisement

From afar, the Benefactor Krieger looks like a bat straight out of hell and with good reason, given its superhero stylings at the rear. The car's low-pitched roar as it comes to life and ascends to a high-pitched squeal as the player revs it faster is one of the many reasons why players love supercars.

The Benefactor Krieger is the perfect blend of elegance mixed with adventurous and ridiculous design choices. With the right paint job, the car looks pristine and is a no-brainer for most GTA Online players.

#2 - Progen Itali GTB Custom

Indeed the player's choice, the Progen Itali GTB Custom has been a favorite of GTA Online players ever since it first arrived in the game in 2017.

It looks every bit like a supercar that a player could ask for and backs it with decent performance. If there ever was a vehicle that could make a statement merely through its arrival on the scene, it is the Itali GTB Custom.

Advertisement

The car looks tremendous and sends the signal that the player is absolutely minted in GTA Online. Or, they just spent enough money to bankrupt themselves over a supercar.

#1 - Overflod Entity XXR

The Overflod Entity XXR looks like it could make a hole in the space-time continuum with its sleek yet dangerous appearance. While it is certainly not the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, it unquestionably looks the part.

The Entity XXR might lack in the acceleration department, but it makes up for it in spades with its sublime handling. Turning a fast corner feels effortless in this car, and so does dodging oncoming traffic.

The Overlfod Entity XXR is far from a reasonable purchase, but no one ever does spend money reasonably in GTA Online.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.