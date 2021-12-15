When is GTA Online The Contract DLC expected to come out today for PC?

The latest GTA Online update for this year is coming shortly, and it'll bring a slew of new features to the game. Fortunately, everyone will get access to The Contract DLC simultaneously, regardless of whether they are playing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

While Rockstar Games hasn't revealed a specific release time for the next expansion, it's simple to predict when this DLC will be published. Hence, PC players can expect to get it around the same time as everyone else - 4:00 to 5:00 AM ET (Eastern Time).

GTA Online The Contract DLC: Possible release time for PC revealed

With The Contract DLC for GTA Online, Rockstar seems to be aiming for a surprise release as they haven't revealed the official launch time. However, most major updates in the past have been released at the same time as mentioned before, around 4 to 5 AM ET.

While all currently-supported platforms (PS4, Xbox One, and PC) will be getting it simultaneously, some platforms can get it before others or vice versa. However, the difference would likely be negligible, and all systems will receive it within a few hours of the official release.

For example, if the GTA Online update began to roll out from 5 AM ET beginning with the PS4, Xbox One and PC players could get it within the next few hours. The PC release time is expected to be later than the consoles, as Rockstar usually starts with the latter. Here is a world map with the estimated release time across all regions:

Seattle/Los Angeles: 2.00 AM (PST)

New York: 5.00 AM (EST)

Sao Paulo: 7.00 AM (BST)

Lisbon/London: 10.00 AM (WEST)

Valencia/Paris: 11.00 AM (CEST)

Moscow: 1.00 PM (EEST)

Mumbai/Bengaluru: 3.30 PM (IST)

Perth: 6.00 PM (AWST)

Sydney: 9.00 PM (AEDT)

Rockstar has chosen to feature a story-based DLC in GTA Online with The Contract instead of a new Heist. The update will feature a number of familiar faces, including Franklin Clinton and Chop the Dog, in addition to well-known rappers. Some of them, like Dr. Dre and DJ Pooh, are making a reappearance since The Cayo Perico Heist.

Players team up with Franklin, experienced hacker Imani, Lamar Davis, and Chop the Dog to find Dr. Dre's phone and the unreleased songs it stores. Apart from an all-new radio station, The Contract DLC will include new music from various artists.

Edited by Shaheen Banu