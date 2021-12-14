GTA Online The Contract DLC additions confirmed so far

The Contract DLC for GTA Online is coming out tomorrow and it's bringing plenty of new content to the game. From fresh weapons and vehicles to a new property and radio station, the latest update is set to keep players engaged for a long time, until the next DLC comes out.

In this article, we explore all the new content on its way to GTA Online as part of The Contract DLC.

GTA Online The Contract DLC: All the new content to be added to the game

New property

The armory inside the Agency property (Image via Rockstar Games)

The central plot of The Contract DLC revolves around an agency called F. Clinton and Partner. It is run by Franklin Clinton and offers its problem-solving capabilities to the city's richest celebrities.

New characters

Franklin Clinton is now 33 years old and runs a specialized agency (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Contract DLC marks the first appearance of Franklin Clinton in GTA Online, along with Chop the Dog. There are new characters such as Imani, described as a skilled hacker, and popular rapper Anderson .Paak, who is set to make a cameo appearance.

New radio station and updates to existing ones

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus ROSALÍA's “LA FAMA” with The Weeknd from the Motomami album, tracks from Arca, and much more. MOTOMAMI Los Santos, a genre-spanning new station from ROSALÍA x Arca feat. Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee and Aventura.Plus ROSALÍA's “LA FAMA” with The Weeknd from the Motomami album, tracks from Arca, and much more. rsg.ms/f503635 MOTOMAMI Los Santos, a genre-spanning new station from ROSALÍA x Arca feat. Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee and Aventura. Plus ROSALÍA's “LA FAMA” with The Weeknd from the Motomami album, tracks from Arca, and much more. rsg.ms/f503635 https://t.co/TtvBlZRQXy

The Contract DLC is heavily based around musicians, and as such, it features a whole range of artists and their music. A new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos will be added, while two existing rap stations — West Coast Classics and Radio Los Santos — are getting new tracks.

New vehicles

The Enus Jubilee and the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online (Images via Rockstar Games)

Two new cars have been confirmed to be added to GTA Online along with The Contract DLC. These include the Enus Jubilee, a weaponized four-door SUV based on Rolls Royce cars, and the Dewbauchee Champion, a two-door coupe based on the Aston Martin Victor.

Some more cars that are set to be added include another luxury SUV and a new variant of the Comet S2.

New weapons

The Compact EMP Launcher is a completely new weapon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Contract DLC is introducing the Coil Compact EMP Launcher, which appears to be a handheld EMP-launching device shaped like a handgun. The Coil Stun Gun, introduced in The Diamond Casino Heist, is a preexisting weapon which will now be made fully available like any other regular weapon.

Other details

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

The story of The Contract in GTA Online involves the player being sent out by Franklin to retrieve Dr. Dre's mobile phone, which contains his unreleased tracks. The Agency building is also expected to provide various other small-time jobs.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee