List of all vehicles that will arrive in GTA Online on December 15th

Every time GTA Online drops a new update, they always include some of the hottest rides.

Players don't have to wait very long since the update will arrive on December 15th. The Contract involves the recent adventures of Franklin Clinton, who made a name for himself after the events of GTA 5. With him, he's bringing some brand new vehicles, namely the Enus Jubilee and Dewbauchee Champion.

Not much is currently known about these latest vehicles. GTA Online players will have to be patient as December 15th approaches. In the meantime, Rockstar Games did release a few screenshots on their Newswire. Here's a brief look at these upcoming vehicles for GTA Online.

Here's the full list of GTA Online vehicles arriving on December 15th

Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

It's good to see Franklin back again for GTA Online. He is living a life of luxury, yet he's not afraid to get his hands dirty. Perhaps the players can also get their hands on these luxury vehicles. Rockstar has only revealed two of them so far - the Jubilee and Champion.

Enus Jubilee

Enus Jubilee (Image via Rockstar Games)

This appears to be the latest vehicle in the SUV lineup. It's likely based on the real world Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Without a doubt, this is going to be an expensive vehicle. The same likely applies to the Dewbauchee Champion. GTA Online economy can be unforgiving in its relentless grind.

The Enus Jubilee should be considered a high-end vehicle. They tend to offer good performance skills, which most likely contributes to their expensive costs. It's only speculation at this point, but it seems like a strong possibility. GTA Online rarely puts out cheap vehicles these days.

There isn't much else to say about the Jubilee. It may have some role in the story missions, but that remains to be seen. These vehicles likely represent Franklin's current status as a rich businessman.

Dewbauchee Champion

Dewbauchee Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's very telling that these vehicles don't look cheap. The Champion is likely based off the real world Aston Martin Victor. It's mainly identifiable by its rear end spoiler, which makes it a classy sports car.

Given its name and appearance, GTA Online players may have decent expectations for this vehicle. The Champion certainly looks like a fast car, yet players have to find out for themselves.

It's unknown if more vehicles will arrive in The Contract update. Rockstar has only revealed the Jubilee and the Champion. The current vehicle theme seems to imply upper class taste, so perhaps future cars will maintain this motif.

December 15th can't arrive fast enough

The Contract is going to be a big update for GTA Online. In addition to these fast vehicles, players will also get access to new weaponry and radio stations. They can also catch up with Franklin after so many years.

GTA Online street races are dominated by fast vehicles. It remains to be seen if the upcoming ones will live up to their expectations.

