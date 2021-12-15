Top 5 things to know about GTA Online: The Contract DLC releasing today

GTA Online fans can finally breathe easy as The Contract DLC has just dropped. Across all consoles around the world right now, people are loading the update and are getting ready to immerse themselves into this new and exciting DLC.

Still with so much to be discovered, the players are not sure where they will start. Do they have to find Franklin's new mansion? Will Dr. Dre simply get in touch? The entire GTA community is about to find out.

GTA Online fans are already getting started on The Contract DLC

While some GTA Online fans get started right away, others wait to see what the new DLC has to offer in every way.

This article looks at the top 5 things to know about The Contract DLC in GTA Online after its release today.

1) Heist-style mission

A familiar style (Image via Sportskeeda)

We now know that this DLC will be structured similarly to the Diamond Heist mission, in that it will involve a smaller set of missions which will lead to the finale.

It is not yet clear exactly what the rewards will be on completing this heist-style mission for Franklin, Dr. Dre and their crew. Perhaps lots of money, a new vehicle or maybe even a record deal? Players are eager to see for themselves.

2) There are four 'Agency' locations

A brand new Agency in Los Santos (Image via Twitter @GTANet)

GTA Online players also recently learned that Franklin has been very busy setting up his own Agency in Los Santos, where he caters to the needs of the rich and famous.

In this update, GTA Online players will be able to purchase their own Agency in the city. With this new feature, players can choose from four different locations ranging in price from upwards of $2mil.

3) New weapons and upgrades

The introduction of new weapons and weapon updates is always highly anticipated. The players are excited to try out the new stun gun and experiment with new liveries.

However, most players are waiting to try out the new Compact EMP Launcher. It won't be long before videos of users start appearing all over YouTube showing everyone the might of this new weapon.

4) Agency perks

Perks of the job (Image via Pinterest @Tim Smit)

Being the owner of an Agency in the new DLC will apparently come with some perks. Similar to the Assistant at the Executive Offices of GTA Online, players will be able to call and request certain things while playing the game.

So far, players have heard about the company's SUV and bike collection service, and hopefully, there is more to come.

5) New tattoos, masks and clothes

New tattoos are always exciting (Image via YouTube @Gta5 MERC)

GTA Online fans have been waiting a while for a new update to include tattoos, masks, face paint, and new clothes. Finally, their wait is over. And with such an exciting new DLC being released today, the GTA community is sure that these new features will be amazing.

Everyone is hoping for some awesome new hip hop-inspired threads and tattoos. It's time to go and check it all out.

Edited by Saman