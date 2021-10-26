How Bail Bond missions work in GTA 5

Bail Bond missions allow GTA 5 players to find missing fugitives and bring them back to justice.

These missions are exclusive to Trevor Philips, who is native to Sandy Shores. Maude Eccles will offer some work in Grapeseed. She has placed bounties on a few criminals. All of them reside in Blaine County, whether it's the forest or the desert.

Bail bond missions are similar to Wanted Criminals from GTA 4. However, there is a key difference. Criminals may either be eliminated outright or turned back in. The reward depends on which method is used. GTA 5 players should learn the basics of this side quest. It can earn them some extra money.

An explanation of Bail Bond missions in GTA 5

Maude is part of the Strangers and Freaks in GTA 5. These random characters give various tasks to the player. If done correctly, her Bail Bond missions can make good money. Here is what GTA 5 players should know.

The basics of bail bonds

GTA 5 players must capture a specific target. They often hide out in some discreet location. Players will be given an email for each mission. It will contain a picture of the fugitive. Maude doesn't outright state their locations. Instead, players must look for clues in the picture.

Targets can either be captured or eliminated. The former yields a $10,000 reward, while the latter only gives them $5,000. GTA 5 players should always bring them in alive. The targets need to be incapacitated first.

There are four Bail Bond missions in GTA 5

There are only four Bail Bond missions in GTA 5. They are as follows:

Ralph Ostrowski (found in the Davis Quartz)

(found in the Davis Quartz) Larry Tupper (found near the tracks of Redwood Lights Track)

(found near the tracks of Redwood Lights Track) Glenn Scoville (found on top of Mount Chiliad)

(found on top of Mount Chiliad) Curtis Weaver (found in the Dignity Village, near the Great Ocean Highway)

Ralph is by himself and will try to escape in a truck. Larry hangs out with a gang, however, taking him out will scare them away. Glenn will try to parachute off Mount Chiliad. Once he lands, he will run on foot. Curtis is the final target, he will try to shoot back and make his way uphill.

Interestingly, GTA 5 intended on more Bail Bond missions. They were eventually cut before the final release. The concept was brought back for GTA Online.

Try using a pistol or stun gun

Eliminating these targets is very easy, capturing them is the hard part. Thankfully, Bail Bond missions are alternative methods. GTA 5 players can either use a pistol or a stun gun. The latter requires them to only shoot once. It will injure the target and allow for an easier capture.

Taser guns are very effective. GTA 5 players often consider using these weapons instead. It has a good reach and can take out enemies very quickly. However, players need to be careful with the stun gun.

By following these procedures, players can easily complete the Bail Bond missions. They can potentially earn $40,000 in GTA 4.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

