Top 5 reasons why you should replay GTA V’s campaign

Rockstar Games is no stranger to long and epic story campaigns, and the main storyline of GTA 5 remains one of their biggest. It will take players an estimated 30 hours to complete the campaign, and those who have completed the campaign can vouch that this period is packed with non-stop fun, on the first playthrough, at least.

But what about the second time around? Is it fun to play the GTA 5 campaign again when all the main plot points and reveals are already known to the player? The answer is yes.

Top five reasons to play GTA 5's campaign again

#1 - The game has aged well

At the time of writing in 2021, many of GTA 5’s pop-culture references and satiric humor still feel fresh and relevant. The core themes of friendship, adventure, and trying to find a place in the world, paired with the technical prowess and visual fidelity the game holds, make it a compelling game.

Those who played GTA 5 on release, way back in 2013, and have only vague memories of how the plot went will get to enjoy a jolt of nostalgia and pick up many subtle nuances they may have missed in the narrative the first time.

#2 - Try different routes

While not as rich in choices as a game like The Witcher 3 is, GTA 5 still gives players plenty of opportunities to influence events in its universe.

From ways to approach missions to actual story decisions, there are many possibilities for a player to impact how the campaign plays out.

Going through the game a second time will allow them to take a different route with those decisions, unlocking new scenes and dialogues.

#3 - Play in different ways

Players who went through the game without cheats on their first playthrough can now do the opposite. They can load up a list of GTA 5 cheats PS4, for example, and go wild.

Gamers can take revenge on all the missions and enemies that gave them trouble when played fairly and try to find out how and when they can use cheats to get the most out of the game.

On the other hand, if gamers used cheat codes on the first playthrough, they can enjoy the game as intended the second time around. Not having instant access to guns, health, and money can make specific missions and encounters a lot more fun.

#4 - Participate in more activities

Unless driven enough to get 100% completion the first time around, most GTA 5 players will likely run into new things on their second playthrough.

The title is filled with hidden games, mechanics, secrets, and RNG encounters that can help make players' second time playing the campaign feel fresh.

#5 - Try different heist approaches

The heist missions are one of the biggest draws of GTA 5, and they are some of the best missions to visit a second time.

Not only can gamers make different choices that will change how the missions play out, but the second playthrough also allows them to face those missions with more experience, which can make them both easier and more enjoyable.