Is Ocelot Pariah the fastest car in GTA 5 as of 2021?

Ocelot Pariah seems to be standing tall as the undefeated king of the racing tracks in GTA 5 and its online counterpart.

Although GTA Online got a massive roster of sick new rides, thanks to the Los Santos Tuners DLC update, there probably isn't a car that can beat the Pariah in terms of speed.

Added to GTA Online with the Doomsday Heist update, the Ocelot Pariah boasts an incredible speed of 136mph, making it the fastest ride of GTA 5. The car is understandably premium, available in the game for a price of $1.4million.

Now, players need to keep in mind that the base car, although impressive, is not what they should be aiming for. They will have to fully upgrade the Ocelot Pariah to unleash the beast's full potential.

Once they have done so, all the other cars in GTA 5 will have no option but to appear only in the rear-view mirror. Here's more about this insane car.

The Ocelot Pariah is still the king of the streets in GTA 5

Being the fastest ride of GTA 5 and GTA Online, Ocelot Pariah is the best choice for gamers while making a getaway from a heist or owning the racing tracks.

Although the Ocelot Pariah packs quite a punch in terms of speed, this premium sports vehicle is not much to look at. However, it offers a blank canvas for users to showcase their ideas and customize it as they want.

Furthermore, thanks to the Los Santos Tuners update, there are lots of options available for players to give this vehicle the look it deserves.

However, as they can see, the customizations are rather expensive as well. If players want to own this beast from GTA 5, they should consider the costs of customizing and fully upgrading the vehicle.

Considering everything, the on-road cost of the Ocelot Pariah is a lot more than the $1,420,000 buying price in GTA 5 and GTA Online. However, it certainly is worth it..

