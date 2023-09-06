"Bear stories on the country radio"- Fans excited as Joe Rogan Podcast reportedly featured on GTA 6 Radio amid leaked announcement date

Joe Rogan's longrunning JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast is reportedly set to be featured in the Grand Theft Auto 6 video game. Widely regarded as one of the world's most popular podcasts, reports suggest that the JRE podcast would be a part of the GTA 6 in-game radio.

The GTA franchise has long been hailed as one of the biggest video game franchises ever. The franchise's most recent installment, GTA 5, was released in 2013.

The gaming community has lately been rife with speculation that the Take-Two Interactive-owned Rockstar Games could release the eighth edition in the main GTA franchise very soon. The eighth edition, expected to be titled GTA 6, is rumored to be released in October next year.

A tweet posted by the "@GTA6posts" Twitter (X) account claimed to comprise leaked audio notes from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick. The leaked notes were later taken down from several social media platforms.

Apparently, the audio notes implied that the GTA 6 game could be officially announced on October 23, 2023. Additionally, it was hinted that the GTA 6 game could be released in October 2024.

Besides, a report from Audioviser appeared to suggest that the GTA 6 in-game radio could have episodes/highlights from Joe Rogan's JRE podcast. The podcast episodes generally witness Rogan discuss many topics with prominent public personalities such as scientists, sportspersons, political commentators, etc.

Several fans in the gaming and MMA worlds subsequently expressed their excitement regarding UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast possibly being included in the GTA 6 game.

Some fans alluded to the realism the GTA franchise is known for, as it often includes real-life pop culture references and socio-political commentary, particularly regarding the US. One fan notably exclaimed that they'd love to hear Rogan's bear stories on the GTA in-game radio. The fan tweeted:

"Hell yea bring me some bear stories on the country radio"

A few screenshots from the fan reactions to the JRE-GTA 6 rumors have been displayed below:

When Joe Rogan claimed video games are a waste of time

It's yet to be officially announced as to whether or not Joe Rogan's JRE podcast will indeed be a part of the GTA 6 video game. However, Rogan himself has self-admittedly had conflicting views regarding video games. On his JRE podcast in 2020, the MMA personality labeled video games as a waste of time. His comments elicited severe backlash from the gaming community.

While Joe Rogan is no stranger to playing video games, he asserted that "video games are a real problem," primarily "because they are fun." He opined that many people, especially children, get addicted to video games and don't develop useful skills outside gaming.

He acknowledged that a select few gamers can earn a living through gaming but emphasized that most gamers end up wasting several years.

