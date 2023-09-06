GTA 6 rumored to feature Joe Rogan's podcast; producer Brian Redban tried to collaborate with Rockstar Games earlier

Recent rumors suggest popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan might be a part of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. According a report from Audioviser, Rockstar Games could integrate his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), into its upcoming title, with it reportedly having its own radio station in the game. Players might be able to tune into JRE whenever they want in Rockstar's upcoming release.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Joe Rogan has been linked with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. One of JRE's producers, Brian Redban, had sent the game's developer an email regarding a collaboration back in December 2011.

As per Audioviser's recent report, Joe Rogan's popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, could find a place in Grand Theft Auto 6. While many are skeptical about the news, this isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.

One of the radio stations in Rockstar Games' 2013 release, GTA 5, is hosted by British model and actress, Cara Delevigne. Additionally, many celebrities have voiced notable characters in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Thus, Joe Rogan could easily be slotted into its next installment. They may either air entire episodes or feature short segments in between songs. What's interesting is that JRE's producer and co-host, Brian Redban, had earlier contacted Rockstar via email regarding a similar idea for Grand Theft Auto 5.

While the move didn't work out then, fans are hoping that it will this time around. The gaming community has been excited about a GTA 6 announcement but now has another reason to look forward to the game.

The radio stations in Grand Theft Auto games are a parody of their real-life counterparts, and often host in-game characters as guests or hosts.

For instance, players can tune into Blaine County Radio to listen to Ron Jakowski's talk show featuring over-the-top conspiracy theories in Grand Theft Auto 5. If Joe Rogan's podcast is included in the next game, it could potentially be a great addition.

That said, readers are advised to take all rumors, such as the GTA 6 $150 price tag, with a grain of salt, as none of the information has been shared by Rockstar or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

However, the latter did drop hints in its recent earnings call about a possible late 2024 to early 2025 GTA 6 release date.

