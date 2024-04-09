All submarines in GTA Online ranked according to their usefulness

The submarines in GTA Online are some of the most useful vehicles if you wish to explore the depths of the sea or travel comparatively safely through the map. Going underwater saves you the trouble of fighting against griefers or facing unnecessary dangers that the public lobbies offer.

There are a variety of GTA Online submarines or submersibles that one can purchase. There are some like the Kosatka that are classic submarines, whereas others like the Toreador can perform both in and out of the water. All of them have different uses and come at various prices.

So, this article will rank all the GTA Online submarines according to their usefulness and whether you should purchase them in the game.

Note: The ranking is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Ranking all the submersible vehicles and submarines in GTA Online

7) Submersible

Submersible is probably the worst underwater vehicle in the game (Image via DocVinewood/GTA Wiki)

The Submersible can be called one of the worst submarines in GTA Online. It has no particular use since it cannot be bought or stored. This makes it useless in normal scenarios and hence is the lowest entry on the list.

While it can be stolen in the single-player campaign mode of the game, it is rather difficult to obtain it in the multiplayer mode. Hence, most players like to look for other options rather than going after this particular vehicle in the game.

6) Kraken

The Kraken is another submarine in GTA Online (Image via WildBrick142/GTA Wiki)

The Kraken is a useful submarine in GTA Online that can be used for collecting chests or exploring underwater. However, since the game lacks such missions, there is not much use of this vehicle. This is another reason why it is not sensible to spend $1,325,000 on the Kraken.

It is also not the fastest submarine in GTA Online, which further reduces its usability in the game. It can only go as fast as 20.75 mph (33.39 km/h). So, players should rather save up their money and purchase something better.

5) Avisa

Avisa is a useful submarine in the game (Image via BolbiiS/GTA Wiki)

The Avisa is an add-on submarine for the Kosatka in GTA Online that you can purchase as an upgrade and store in the Moon Pool. While it does cost $1,545,000, you can call this vehicle anytime you want from the Interaction Menu.

This makes it quite useful since you can easily dive into the sea and escape hostile NPCs or other players who are using aerial or land vehicles. Since it is a part of the Kosatka and can be called quickly, you can often use it for traveling underwater in the game. This makes it one of the most useful submarines in GTA Online.

4) Western Company Seabreeze

The Western Company Seabreeze is an amazing airplane in the game and one of the more useful submarines in GTA Online. Not only can it fly at a top speed of 191.75 mph (308.59 km/h), which is quite incredible for a propellor, but it also performs well underwater too.

The plane takes almost no damage even when slammed against the sea and can easily dive underwater to escape dangerous situations. While it does cost $1,130,500, it is a good price for an armored flying vehicle that can also become one of the best submarines in GTA Online.

3) Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg is one of the best submarines in GTA Online. This is not only because it is an armored weaponized Sports Classics car, but also because it can dive underwater whenever the driver feels like it. With just the push of a button, you can turn this amazing car into a submarine and travel under the waves.

The Ocelot Stromberg has a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h), which is quite good for this category. Its underwater speed is also not too bad. However, it does cost a whopping $2,500,000 to purchase this vehicle in the game. Apart from this, it is a worthwhile purchase that offers both defensive and offensive capabilities.

2) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador is one of the best submarines in GTA Online (Image via BolbiiS/GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Toreador is yet another one of the best submarines in GTA Online that you can purchase. While it is also a land vehicle with the ability to go underwater, this armored weaponized Sports Classics car does it better than others.

Not only does it have a rocket boost for quick acceleration, but it also sports Homing Missiles that can take down enemies quite easily. On top of that, its top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h) makes it the fastest Sports Classics car in GTA Online. However, the car costs a whopping $4,250,000, which is quite a lot of money in the game.

1) Kosatka

The Kosatka is one of the best submarines in GTA Online, and is a multipurpose vehicle in the game. Not only can you use it to travel from one place to another, but it also works as a base of operations for completing the Cayo Perico Heist. This is one of the best ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Kosatka is an armored weaponized submarine in GTA Online where you can purchase the defense mechanisms to make it quite deadly. It also has a Stealth Mode that hides it from enemies by disappearing from the map. This vehicle costs $2,200,000 in the game.

