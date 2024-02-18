5 GTA Online features that fans hate

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, has played a crucial role in the title's longevity and success in the last 10 years. Rockstar Games rolls out major DLCs for the game at regular intervals that introduce fresh content like missions, businesses, and vehicles. However, there are also some things about the popular multiplayer title that fans have long complained about.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five Grand Theft Auto Online features that fans hate. It would be much better if Rockstar decides to exclude them from Grand Theft Auto 6's currently unannounced online mode.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Constant phone calls and notifications, and 4 other GTA Online features that fans hate

1) Shark Cards

Any list discussing the worst GTA Online features would be incomplete without Shark Cards. These are Grand Theft Auto's version of microtransactions and possibly the most hated feature in this game. For those unaware, any player can buy a Shark Card using real-life currency to gain in-game cash without any hard work.

This gives buyers an unfair advantage over those trying to earn by grinding missions, businesses, and heists. It also promotes the greatly disliked pay-to-win mechanic. Notably, many fans believe that Rockstar might have ditched story mode DLCs to prioritize Shark Card sales, as this is highly profitable.

2) Body armor system

GTA Online features five types of body armor in its catalog: Super Light, Light, Standard, Heavy, and Super Heavy. Equipping one fills the body armor bar up to a certain limit, based on the armor's type, but this system is heavily flawed because the damage absorption rate is the same for all of them.

One would expect the Super Heavy Armor to provide a lot of protection, but it depletes at the same rate as any other and, in fact, gets destroyed within a couple of shots. Therefore, Rockstar should try and enhance this feature in GTA 6.

3) Constant phone calls and notifications

Among GTA Online's worst features are the constant notifications, messages, and advertisements regarding business propositions, story missions, or other jobs. Players get bombarded with them after joining an online session and get pestered with annoying phone calls from characters while playing the game.

The fact that these notifications and messages fill a sizeable portion of the screen makes them really hard to ignore, disrupting the gameplay experience. Although content promotion is understandable, players shouldn't be forced to look at them.

4) Orbital Cannon

Players can install an Orbital Cannon in their Facilities through which they can launch a satellite missile attack on any other player active in the same session. Each attack charges a hefty fee and initiates a cooldown period. But this is an extremely overpowered tool, especially in the hands of griefers, who can easily target those completing business runs.

Fans had long complained about this, which resulted in Rockstar blocking the Orbital Cannon from being instantly reset or refunded in June 2023. This has somewhat nerfed the feature, but it can still be used to ruin others' experiences.

5) Futuristic vehicles

GTA Online features many futuristic vehicles, like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, Imponte Deluxo, Pegassi Toreador, and more. Some of them can fly, whereas others can traverse on land as well as underwater. Additionally, these vehicles are usually armed with Homing Missiles, making them overpowered.

While the concept is certainly interesting, it doesn't exactly fit with Grand Theft Auto's theme. Moreover, just like the orbital cannon, griefers use such futuristic rides, especially the Oppressor MK II, to target other players, which is why most fans hate them with a passion and don't want them to return to GTA 6.

