5 fastest ways to make GTA Online money without using glitches (2024)

Money is the most important commodity in GTA Online, and players need it to buy weapons, vehicles, properties, and, oddly enough, to make more money. Luckily, Rockstar Games has provided a lot of ways to get cash in the multiplayer over the years. Although businesses are a stable source of income, most of them can take a long time to generate a profit.

Money glitches are also a way to get rich in the multiplayer, but they are inconsistent and are often removed by Rockstar quickly. In this article, we will be taking a look at the five fastest ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online without using glitches in 2024.

Payphone Hits and 4 other fastest ways to make GTA Online money without using glitches (2024)

1) Salvage Yard Robberies

The Salvage Yard business debuted in GTA Online in December 2023. While it offers a couple of ways to make money, the best option is Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies. These jobs feature some setup tasks and a finale, all of which can be wrapped up within an hour.

The stolen vehicle can be sold via a quick sell mission, the payout of which is usually over $200,000. That said, only three out of five Salvage Yard robberies are available in a week, with the list being refreshed after a GTA Online weekly update.

2) LSA Operations

LSA Operations are Freemode missions introduced with June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. There are three LSA Operations in total, and each pays between $45,000 and $70,000. This may not seem like much, but these jobs can be completed pretty fast, allowing players to launch the next one in quick succession.

However, you must own a Mammoth Avenger with an Operations Terminal to access LSA Operations. Both the aircraft and its Operations Terminal upgrade can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

3) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are one of the best ways to make money fast. These are simple assassination missions that can be completed within minutes. The base payout here is $10,000, but if additional mission objectives are followed, you will be rewarded a $30,000 bonus. Once completed, a new Payphone Hit can be started after a 10-minute cooldown period.

Unlocking Payphone Hits in GTA Online requires owning a Celebrity Solutions Agency and completing three Security Contracts. This business also features the VIP Contract, which pays one million but can take a few hours to complete.

4) Junk Energy Time Trials

GTA Online players can complete a Junk Energy Time Trial every day and earn between $51,000 and $54,000 in a few minutes. This mission requires one to pedal through all checkpoints to the finish line on a Coil Inductor bicycle. However, it can only be completed successfully if the par time is beaten.

To ensure this, you must utilize the KERS Boost feature of the Inductor bicycle, which is a momentary speed boost. The challenge's location changes every day and requires no prior investment for participation.

5) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is the only solo heist in GTA Online. Although its payouts were recently nerfed by Rockstar Games, the job is still a great way to earn a good amount of money fast. Its setup missions usually take between 30 and 45 minutes, and the finale can be wrapped up within 15 minutes.

While it can take a bit longer, even first-time players shouldn't take more than one and a half hours at max. That said, owning a Kosatka Submarine, which costs a little over two million dollars, is mandatory for playing The Cayo Perico Heist.

