Salvage Yard money glitch patched with GTA Online background update: Report

According to reputed insider and data miner Tez2, Rockstar Games dropped a GTA Online background update on February 15, 2024, patching the Salvage Yard money glitch. For those unaware, the Salvage Yard is the latest business in the game, and it lets players make money by selling stolen vehicles. While the standard payout is a couple hundred thousand per car, the said glitch would allow users to sell the same vehicle repeatedly.

Notably, yesterday's background update reportedly fixed many more issues along with the Salvage Yard money glitch. So, let's take a closer look at Tez2's report on Rockstar's latest Grand Theft Auto Online background update.

New GTA Online background update reportedly patches Salvage Yard money glitch, Casino Penthouse God Mode glitch, and more

Following the release of a new GTA Online weekly update on February 15, 2024, Rockstar Games reportedly rolled out a background update that fixed the Salvage Yard Replay money glitch. It allowed users to retain Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles even after selling them, essentially letting one make money from selling the same car multiple times.

Each GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery usually pays well over $200,000. Only three Robberies can be completed per week, but the glitch helped players make a lot more than they normally would. Nevertheless, since it has now reportedly been patched, no one should be able to exploit it further.

In addition to the Salvage Yard Replay money glitch, Rockstar seems to have patched the Double Safe Cayo Perico Heist money glitch, Casino Penthouse God Mode glitch, and the Bunker/MOC duplication glitch workaround as per Tez2.

The insider also reported that an issue causing players to get stuck in the Auto Shop after confirming the vehicle delivery option has been fixed with the latest background update.

Furthermore, problems regarding requested Auto Shop client vehicle upgrades and new Clubhouse owners not receiving a call after getting a Bike Customer have reportedly been fixed as well.

Rockstar Games has dropped quite a few background updates in the last few weeks, putting an end to many long-term issues concerning GTA Online. The developer also added a new vehicle, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, with the latest weekly update.

