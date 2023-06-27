5 reasons why GTA 6 won't be possible on PS4 and Xbox One

The gaming community is eagerly awaiting official news on GTA 6. While the game's release date is an important factor among players, some are also concerned about the platforms it will be released on. Although Rockstar Games has not explicitly stated anything, there is a rumor that the next Grand Theft Auto game will not be released on the last-generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Given the current state of the gaming industry, the rumor is almost certainly true. Nonetheless, many players are still hoping for a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release of the game. This article outlines five reasons Rockstar Games may not release GTA 6 on last-generation consoles.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five reasons why GTA 6 will not be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles

1) Hardware limitations

The first and most important reason is hardware limitations. Both PS4 and Xbox One were released in late 2013, and it's been nearly a decade of their existence. While the consoles were powerful enough for their times, they are outdated regarding hardware and software in the current scenario.

GTA 6’s gameplay is anticipated to surpass all previous limitations and deliver a unique experience like never before. This is only possible in the current generation of consoles or above. Therefore, it is highly likely that Rockstar Games will skip the PS4 and Xbox One as they may not be able to run the game smoothly.

2) Insider reports

On March 7, 2023, a renowned insider, Tom Henderson, reported that the next Grand Theft Auto game would be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as Rockstar Games has decided to abandon the older consoles. According to them, the decision was taken back in 2021.

The gaming studio released the current game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022, and since then, every significant change to the game has been exclusive to these consoles only. Although GTA 6 announcement is still uncertain, the community is most certain that it won’t be announced for PS4 and Xbox One.

3) New features in next-gen consoles

The latest generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles have many new features that are unavailable on the older ones. The gaming community is rapidly changing, and many players prefer 4K 60 FPS, ray-tracing, and many other advanced features of video games.

Unfortunately, many of these features are not available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The PlayStation 5 itself is technologically more advanced than any other gaming console in the market. The GTA 6 leaks showed a game world far superior to the current title, and only new consoles can achieve such gameplay improvements.

4) Market saturation

Since the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2020, the gaming community has gradually shifted to them. Currently, most gamers, including GTA players, are on these consoles abandoning the PS4 and Xbox One. This market saturation caused many game developers to shift their focus toward new consoles.

Rockstar Games is also profit-driven, anticipating a huge market share after GTA 6 release. As is customary, the studio's primary focus is on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC player bases, as the older consoles will become completely obsolete in a few years.

5) Rockstar Games is slowly abandoning PS4 and Xbox One

Rockstar Games is gradually dropping PS4 and Xbox One consoles, and it is evident by the studio's most recent activities. Rockstar released GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and did not include it in the older consoles.

Furthermore, the new features in the Expanded and Enhanced versions are exclusive to the new consoles, even though the older consoles share nearly the same game structure. This signifies that the upcoming game will only be exclusive to newer consoles.

