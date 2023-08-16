GTA Online fans hilariously compare Claude from GTA 3 to the game's characters in a meme

GTA Online fans are hilariously comparing Grand Theft Auto 3's protagonist, Claude, to the game's character in a meme on Twitter. While the latter revolutionized the gaming industry upon its release in 2001, its main character did not utter a single line throughout the story or even outside of it. Since Grand Theft Auto Online's protagonist is also mute, fans are now poking fun at the fact and comparing the two characters.

Oddly enough, two images posted by Twitter user @JustMeRyder showcased the visual similarity of one of Grand Theft Auto Online's character models to Claude. With that said, let's take a closer look at some of the fan reactions.

Claude from Grand Theft Auto 3 hilariously compared with GTA Online's main characters by fans in a meme

Twitter user @JustMeRyder posted two images, one of which featured Grand Theft Auto 3's protagonist, Claude, and the other had a very similar-looking player character model from GTA Online.

The caption sarcastically stated how Claude's voice actor was re-hired by Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto Online for doing a great job. Due to the fact that neither has a single line of dialogue, fans are now amusingly drawing comparisons between the two characters.

Twitter user @bc86tbl talked about Claude and GTA Online's character sounding familiar, the joke being that both are mute and have no actual voice actors, unlike other protagonists in the series.

Another user compared them to the protagonist of Ubisoft's Far Cry 5, who interestingly also happens to be silent throughout the game's story or while doing any side activities.

Additionally, as is the case with anything related to the Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto 6 was also touched upon. User @JustMeRyder joked about the possibility of bringing back the non-existent voice actor for the highly anticipated sequel.

While Grand Theft Auto Online's main character is mute and has nothing to say in any situation, they can accomplish some of the most challenging tasks with ease. Players can also create a secondary character to execute one of the simplest GTA Online money glitches that apparently still works, to earn millions of dollars.

