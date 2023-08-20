GTA Online money glitch lets solo players earn millions by selling street cars

There are tons of money-making options in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and yet players keep discovering interesting money glitches. These help them bypass most of the hard work and time taken to earn a similar amount of money by regular methods. One such glitch allows any street car to be sold for millions of dollars, way more than its actual resale value.

Although it involves quite a few steps, most players will be able to execute it without much trouble. With that said, let's take a closer look at the GTA Online money glitch that lets solo players sell any street car for millions.

Solo players can sell any street car for millions via a simple GTA Online money glitch

YouTuber VeruvaHD posted a video demonstrating this GTA Online money glitch. To perform it, make your way to the Los Santos Customs outlet located in Burton in an Invite-Only session first. Also, set your spawn location as the Last Location.

Once there, steal any nearby street car, take it inside the mod shop, and equip it with the first armor upgrade option, that is Armor Upgrade 20%, and leave. After spawning outside the shop in that car, open the Interaction Menu and select the "Kill Yourself" option.

After respawning, you will see that the vehicle is still outside Los Santos Customs. Get inside it, access the Pause Menu, go to Online, Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, Missions, and start A Titan of a Job mission.

Quit the mission from this menu (Image via YouTube/VeruvaHD)

As soon as the mission's settings menu appears, quit the job and once again open the Pause Menu and start the first race from the Rockstar Created Races list. Just like last time, exit the race after its settings menu appears.

Now, steal another street vehicle, go to the same Los Santos Custom outlet, and equip it with a new License Plate. However, do not exit the shop. Instead, join a new Invite Only session from the Pause Menu.

After spawning in a new private lobby, use any explosive to blow up your character, and once again start A Titan of a Job mission from the Rockstar Created jobs list. Do not exit the job this time, confirm all settings and launch it.

As soon as you spawn in the mission, steal any street car, drive it to the same Los Santos Customs, and park it very close to its entrance. Now, bring up your in-game smartphone, enter the Job List app, and quit this job.

Park the car like this (Image via YouTube/VeruvaHD)

After that, select the leave GTA Online option from the Pause Menu's Online tab, and head back into an Invite-Only session immediately after spawning in the story mode. You now have to steal another street car and equip it with a new window tint from the same Los Santos Customs outlet.

Do not exit the shop. Instead, select the Swap Character option from the Pause Menu's Online tab. As soon as the animation stops, head to the game's story mode, and from there go back into an Invite Only Session.

Now, you can steal any street car and sell it in that specific Los Santos Customs outlet for millions of dollars. This is, as stringent as it looks, one of the best ways to make money in GTA 5 Online.

Rockstar Games usually patch such money glitches via background updates, so it is possible that it might not work for everyone. That said, this method takes around five to ten minutes at max and does not require any significant investment. If you have the patience, this glitch is worth giving a try.

While GTA 6 leaks have increased the excitement surrounding the next game, its release still seems to be far away. Therefore, you can continue having fun in GTA Online, making money via regular methods or interesting glitches.

