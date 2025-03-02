5 things to get in GTA Online before Oscar Guzman update

Rockstar Games preparing to release the brand new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update on March 4, 2025. Through the update, the developer will add a new property, along with new missions and some new vehicles. In the meantime, you should suit up for the new gameplay by acquiring some important things that are currently available.

This article lists five things that you should get in GTA Online before the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update.

5 important things to get before the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update

1) Hangar business

The Hangar is an important part of the arms trafficking business (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are many reasons to own a Hangar in GTA Online, now is the best time to get it. Rockstar Games is currently offering 30% off on all Hangar locations, upgrades, and modifications.

Therefore, if you are yet to buy the property, you should get it before the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. Both the regular Hangar and the McKenzie Field Hangar will help you earn more money in-game.

2) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update is expected to have various flight-related missions. Hence, you will need the best aircraft for the gameplay. The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is arguably the best plane in the game, with various features.

It is the fastest vehicle in the title, with a top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h). It can fire homing missiles, has the VTOL feature, and can tank up to three heat-seeking missiles from the enemies.

3) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

If you find it difficult to fly planes in GTA Online, then the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is another aircraft that you can try. The controls of the helicopter are very easy, and new players can master them quickly.

Rockstar also offers it with homing missiles and dual front-facing machine guns. Unlike the Mammoth F-160 Raiju (which has a single seat), you can fly with up to four players in the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper.

However, we highly recommend you practice flying regular planes, as the Eberhard Titan 250 D is going to be an important part of the upcoming gameplay.

4) Minigun

The Minigun is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online that should come in handy during the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. It is a heavy weapon with a very fast firing rate, high damage, and long ammo capacity.

We can expect the new gameplay to be full of action-packed missions with enemies on both land and air vehicles. In that case, the Minigun will be a one-stop solution, as it can obliterate most vehicles within seconds. Moreover, it will also help you eliminate hordes of enemy NPCs without any issues.

5) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored Kuruma will protect you from aimbot enemies in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games will add new GTA Online vehicles as part of the Oscar Guzman update, you should also keep the Karin Kuruma (Armored) ready as a backup. It is a special vehicle that comes with armor plates on the glass panels.

They protect you from most enemy bullets, even when fired directly from the front. Hence, you should acquire the vehicle and keep it upgraded and customized. That said, you must stay away from explosions as the vehicle cannot withstand them.

