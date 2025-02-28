Rockstar to add brand new GTA 5 Online vehicles with next week's update

After Rockstar released the previous major GTA 5 Online update — Agents of Sabotage — many in the Grand Theft Auto community found unreleased content in its files. While most of them are now released, some vehicles are still left. However, fans won’t have to wait longer, as the developer just announced a few upcoming releases.
According to their latest newswire post published today, four brand new vehicles will be released with next week’s GTA 5 Online update on March 4, 2025. Read on to learn about each of them.
The Next GTA 5 Online update is bringing three new aircraft and one brand-new car
As can be seen above, Rockstar announced the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again. In the newswire post, the developers shared everything that one can expect from the upcoming GTA 5 Online update, including new vehicles.
Players will be able to access four brand-new vehicles from March 4, 2025:
- Western Duster 300-H
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
- Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule
- Invetero Coquette D5
The first three are aircraft, while the last one is a brand new car. Let’s quickly learn briefly about them one by one:
1) Western Duster 300-H
The Duster 300-H is a brand new attack plane made by Western Company. It is seemingly based on the real-life Air Tractor AT-802 agricultural aircraft.
2) Eberhard Titan 250 D
Unlike the Duster 300-H, the Titan 250 D is a 16-seater big gunship transport plane. It highly resembles the real-life Lockheed AC-130.
3) Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule
The DH-7 Iron Mule is a 16-seater single-rotor helicopter seemingly inspired by the real-life Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion.
4) Invetero Coquette D5
The Invetero Coquette D5 will join the family of Coquette cars in the game, alongside cars like Coquette D10 Pursuit. It is a two-seater sports car seemingly based on the Chevrolet Corvette C6.
Apart from the aforementioned things, McKenzie Field Hangar will become purchasable in the next GTA 5 Online update.
