Rockstar Games reveals new GTA Online DLC update

A GTA Online DLC update with new drip-feed content, which was expected to arrive sometime in March, now has a release date. In a newswire post today, February 28, 2025, Rockstar Games announced that the brand new Oscar Guzman Flies Again drip-feed content will be released on March 4, 2025. The post also shared a couple of interesting things about it.

Ad

Read on to learn what to expect from this update.

New GTA Online DLC update to bring a new set of missions, vehicles, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rockstar Games’s upcoming GTA Online DLC update will focus largely on the Oscar Guzman and McKenzie Field Hangar. Oscar Guzman was last seen in the story mode working with Trevor, making this his first appearance in the online multiplayer world.

Here’s how Rockstar describes it:

“Chart a new flight path for your arms trafficking business in Oscar Guzman Flies Again — the new GTA Online update coming on March 4. Take over a historic airstrip to serve as the launchpad and landing zone for a series of new missions, with an accomplished arms trafficker as your wingman.”

Ad

According to the developers, Oscar Guzman working with Trevor Philps Enterprises is a thing of the past, and he will now be able to make players rich.

The GTA Online DLC update will also make the McKenzie Field Hangar purchasable for the first time ever. Keep in mind that buying the property will be necessary to access the new content. Here’s what the main story will revolve around, as suggested by Rockstar:

Ad

“With the McKenzie Field Hangar as your latest base of operations, you’ll take to the skies with new aircraft such as the Western Duster 300-H plane and the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter — along with sabotaging and stealing the state-of-the-art Eberhard Titan 250 D gunship out from under the nose of a multinational aeronautics and munitions manufacturer. “

Ad

This statement confirmed three new aircraft arriving next week:

Eberhard Titan 250 D

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

Western Duster 300-H

The new property will also offer more storage for players' personal aircraft.

A brand new Invetero Coquette D5 sports car will also be released as part of the Agents of Sabotage drip-feed content. As per the in-game files, it seems to be inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Corvette (C6).

The GTA Online DLC update will be released on March 4, 2025, for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Ad

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may want to read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback