5 best GTA Online cars to collect in this New Year's update

GTA Online has just received a weekly update that will be active during New Year's Day. Although much of the Christmas content introduced last week is here to stay, there are some additions and changes, like discounts and a new roster of cars at the in-game stores.

Some of these are especially fun to drive around in the snow, which will only last until January 3, 2024. Moreover, some cars aren't purchasable in the game anymore and can only be acquired this week.

With that in mind, here's the list of cars every GTA Online player should buy during this week's New Year update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best cars to buy in GTA Online's latest weekly update (December 28, 2023 - January 3, 2024)

1) Ocelot Ardent

The Ardent is clearly inspired by the submersible Lotus Esprit from the James Bond flick The Spy Who Loved Me. This fast and sporty car features front-mounted dual machine guns. The handling, acceleration, and braking are quite impressive, although it's not as fast as some other similar-sized sports cars.

The Ardent is a unique weaponized car in GTA Online that's a must-have for enthusiasts, but the main reason to get in this update is that it's on sale. It usually costs $1,150,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry, but a 40% discount brings its price down to $690,000 this week.

2) Vapid Riata

The Riata is an off-road pickup truck in GTA Online based on a custom Ford Bronco concept. Its high-profile off-road tires and heavy suspension make it perfectly suited for off-road environments. Since the snow is still in effect in Los Santos, players should take full advantage and get this vehicle.

It was available for just $380,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos before Rockstar removed it in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. As such, it's quite rare to get hold of one, but thankfully, players can buy it from Premium Deluxe Motorsport this week.

3) Gallivanter Baller ST

The Baller ST is primarily based on the 2018 Range Rover Sport SVR and is one of the coolest-looking SUVs in GTA Online. The Baller ST was initially offered for free during the 2021 winter event, and it has surprisingly returned for the same event this year. The price was then set to $890,000 at Legendary Motorsport, with a Trade Price of $667,500.

Although the Baller ST won't be winning any races against sports cars, the performance lives up to its price. It's quite grippy, even in the snow, and is much faster than a regular Baller. This week, there's a 30% discount on the car, so the price has been reduced to $623,000. Players can grab it from Luxury Autos, and it comes with a unique Christmas-themed livery for this year's holiday event.

4) Bravado Dorado

The Bravado Dorado is a four-door SUV in GTA Online based on the Dodge Durango, specifically the first-generation variant from the 90s. As such, it has an aesthetically pleasing design that would appeal to any car collector, although its performance is also surprisingly good. It's a capable off-road vehicle that can drive in the snow as well as in the snow-covered city.

Currently, there's no discount on the Dorado, and it costs $1,375,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, players logging into the game this week will find the Dorado at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. This car was only added recently with the GTA Online Chop Shop update.

5) Vapid Clique

The Clique is a two-door vintage muscle car in GTA Online based on a custom 1951 Ford Club Coupe that was built and owned by race car driver Bruce Leven. It used to cost $909,000 at Legendary Motorsport, but when Rockstar removed tons of vehicles with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, this vehicle was also taken away from in-game stores.

This week, however, the Clique is available as the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel. Players have until January 3, 2024, to take a chance and spin the Lucky Wheel for a shot at winning this much-coveted car. It also comes wrapped with a unique Christmas-themed livery, the Merry Cliquemas, which features a bow on the top of the car.

The Clique handles and accelerates quite well for a vintage muscle car in GTA Online, and it has a unique feature. It gets a negative camber if the suspension is fully upgraded, increasing the turning radius.

