All holiday gifts in GTA Online and how to unlock them (December 2023)

GTA Online's winter update is here, and it's brought about a lot of new content to the game, including some much-desired holiday rewards. Rockstar has prepared quite a few surprises for this year's festive season, probably due to it being Rockstar's 25th anniversary. Snow has also made its way into the game, and many of the activities players need to do to get these rewards are winter-themed.

So here's a list of all Grand Theft Auto Online holiday rewards and how to acquire them. These include outfits, cash, RP, weapons, weapon skins, and more. Many of them are time-limited, so make sure to grab them all before the festive events end.

All holiday rewards and gifts in GTA Online (December 2023)

GTA Online players can earn plenty of collectibles throughout the festive season by completing certain tasks during this week's winter update. Some of these presents are only available until December 27, whereas others will be up for grabs until January 3, 2024. Here are the login prizes that every Grand Theft Auto Online player will receive on playing the game this week (between December 21 and 27, 2023):

Green Reindeer Beer Hat

White Xmas Reindeer Hat

Green Xmas Tree Hat

Candy Cane (melee weapon)

Snowball Launcher

Here are all the unlockables and how to acquire them in GTA Online's winter update:

Yeti Outfit: To unlock the Yeti Outfit in Grand Theft Auto Online, find and defeat the Yeti in the Yeti Hunt event, which is live until January 3, 2024.

To unlock the Yeti Outfit in Grand Theft Auto Online, find and defeat the Yeti in the Yeti Hunt event, which is live until January 3, 2024. Gooch Outfit: Like with the Yeti Outfit, players will have to fight and defeat the Gooch to unlock the Gooch Outfit.

Like with the Yeti Outfit, players will have to fight and defeat the Gooch to unlock the Gooch Outfit. Snowman Outfit: To obtain the Snowman Outfit, players must find and destroy all 25 Snowmen scattered across the map.

To obtain the Snowman Outfit, players must find and destroy all 25 Snowmen scattered across the map. WM 29 Pistol: Simply defeat the bank-robbing duo in the Weazel Plaza Shootout to unlock the WM 29 Pistol in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Simply defeat the bank-robbing duo in the Weazel Plaza Shootout to unlock the WM 29 Pistol in Grand Theft Auto Online. Combat Pistol skin: Finish Entourage (Festive Remix) once to get this unique skin.

Finish Entourage (Festive Remix) once to get this unique skin. Special Carbine skin: This skin is unlocked after finishing five matches of Entourage (Festive Remix).

This skin is unlocked after finishing five matches of Entourage (Festive Remix). Heavy Sniper skin: For this skin, GTA Online fans will have to win Entourage (Festive Remix) once while playing as Santa Claus.

In addition, the Happy Holidays Hauler truck will leave behind gifts such as festive sweaters, GTA$, RP, ammo, and snacks. Players must keep an eye out for its unique red paint job and distinct jingle as it makes its way to and from Legion Square before disappearing.

As mentioned before, these gifts are all time-sensitive. Grand Theft Auto Online gamers must acquire some by December 27, 2023, while others will be available until January 3, 2024. The weekly event itself, on the other hand, will be available for two weeks.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you intend to collect all the gifts? Yes, absolutely No 0 votes