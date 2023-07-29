5 reasons to own Ardent in GTA Online in 2023

The Ocelot Ardent is one of the most popular sports classic cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games added it in August 2017 as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: Gunrunning update, and since then, it has become an integral part of the game. Even though most new players don’t know about the car, many OG players can be frequently seen driving around in it.

Rockstar Games also did not remove the car from the in-game websites after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, which indicates that it still has popularity within the player base. This article lists five reasons GTA Online players should own the Ocelot Ardent in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why the Ocelot Ardent is a must-have car in GTA Online in 2023

1) Available for free

The first and most important reason to own the Ocelot Ardent in 2023 is that it's available for free. Rockstar Games has added it as a Prize Ride car after the latest GTA Online weekly update on July 27, 2023. You can claim it for free from the Los Santos Car Meet till August 2, 2023.

However, you must first win three LS Car Meet Series Races three days in a row to drive the vehicle home. Usually, the Ardent costs $1,150,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. The free version also comes with a unique body paint making it a must-grab deal.

2) Weaponized Car

The Ocelot Ardent is a weaponized car mounted with two front-facing machine guns. Each one deals 20 damage and shoots 1000 rounds per minute. Although they are not very effective against some other armored or weaponized cars, you can use them to fight enemy NPCs.

The machine guns also come in handy to fight enemy players on foot or the police. The bullets can easily penetrate any normal tire. Players can use this feature in GTA Online for their benefit in certain situations. However, firing them in a crowded place or in the city may also attract the cops' attention.

3) Customizations

Despite being a six-year-old car in GTA Online, the Ocelot Ardent has plenty of customization options to alter its looks. Along with the normal upgrades such as brakes, armor, and engine, Rockstar Games offers eight bumpers, seven engine covers, three fenders, seven hoods, 41 liveries, four spoilers, and many other options.

You can customize the car in many ways to make it your unique personal vehicle. These upgrades not only change the looks of the Ardent but also improve the overall performance. It can be completely customized for around $340,000.

4) Performance

The Ocelot Ardent in GTA Online is not only about its looks and style but also its performance. It is a low-stance aerodynamic car with a boxy design. The engine bay at the back houses a powerful V8 machine that spins the rear wheels of the car. It is also connected to a five-speed transmission box.

The car has great acceleration and can reach its top speed within a matter of seconds. You can also drive the car with ease as it has good handling with little to no steering problems at moderate speeds. The excellent braking also helps to keep the car in control.

5) Race compatibility

Despite being a weaponized car in GTA Online, you can use the Ocelot Ardent in all standard race missions. Although the game files show its top speed as 91.96 mph or 148.00 km/h, you can push it to 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h after fully upgrading the car.

It can finish a lap in 1:05.234 minutes which is faster than many other sports cars. These stats, combined with the excellent performance, makes the Ardent one of the best race cars in the game. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want to see the car in the upcoming game as well.

Poll : Do you own the Ocelot Ardent in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes