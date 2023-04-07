Ocelot cars are in trending talks after the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update, mainly because of the new Ocelot Virtue supercar. Rockstar Games has added 13 Ocelot cars to the game, with Ardent being one of them. It is a classic sports car that can outperform many new vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online. Although Rockstar Games hasn't added anything new to the car in a long time, it remains one of the best vehicles to own in the game.

This article explains how the Ocelot Ardent has maintained its standing in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

The Ocelot Ardent is ideal for fast-paced vehicle combat in GTA Online

The Ocelot Ardent is a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online based on the real-life Lotus Esprit, specifically the Turbo SE/Sport 300, with minor inspiration from the TVR 400SE, first-generation Toyota MR2, and BMW 3 Series (E30).

It has an aerodynamic design with a boxy body. While the car already has a low stance, its front half is angled downward, giving it a unique appearance.

The standard in-game vehicle is very similar to its real-life counterpart. However, the primary attraction is the headlights that appear when turned on. These headlights are trendy in twentieth-century vehicles, and many car enthusiasts appreciate Rockstar for including them in the game.

The engine bay in the back houses a V8 engine with Ocelot branding on top. However, if you equip the Exposed Engine modification for the car, it will be replaced with a single-cam V8 engine with four double-barrel carburetors. Nonetheless, it is connected to a five-speed transmission box, making it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

When fully upgraded, the Ardent can reach a top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h. It has excellent acceleration and can reach high speeds in seconds. The handling is also swift and stable, making it easy for players to take turns and glide through city traffic.

The front bumper of the vehicle houses two machine guns with good firepower. Players can use them to shoot any vehicle or enemy in front of them or use personal weapons that are usually allowed in GTA Online vehicles.

Rockstar Games also provides a plethora of customization options for the Ocelot Ardent. Aside from standard modifications like engine and brakes, Los Santos Customs offers 40 liveries, some of which are yet to be released in the game.

This implies that the developers have plans to update the vehicle in the future, making it a worthy investment for all car enthusiasts in 2023.

The Warstock Cache & Carry website lists the vehicle for GTA$1,150,000.

