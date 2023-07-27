GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (July 27 to August 2, 2023)

Rockstar Games is reportedly planning to release the last GTA Online weekly update of July 2023, and data miners have already leaked several of its details. The update is rumored to go live on July 27, 2023, at around 2 am PST. While the gaming studio is yet to confirm this, the leaked details are going viral within the community. Many YouTubers and insiders have reported the same, compelling the community to believe it.

According to a leaked report by Spider-Vice from GTA Forums, Rockstar Games will release two new vehicles for the Diamond Casino Podium and Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride. Players can acquire the cars anytime till August 2, 2023.

The Dinka Jester Classic and the Ocelot Ardent are reportedly coming as Podium and Prize Ride cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the July 27 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

According to the leaks, Rockstar Games will add the Dinka Jester Classic as the Podium Vehicle inside The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood, Los Santos. Players can win the $790,000 car for free by taking part in the ongoing Lucky Draw competition.

However, simply participating does not confirm the vehicle, as there are 19 other rewards in the Lucky Wheel, and most GTA Online players only have a 5% chance of winning the Podium Car.

Nonetheless, players can use the Podium Vehicle winning trick in GTA 5 Online to drive the Dinka Jester Classic home. It is a harmless trick through which many players have already collected their Podium Car rewards. If you don’t win it on the first try, you can come back after 24 real-life hours to try your luck again.

Down south of the map, the Los Santos Car Meet will add the Ocelot Ardent as the Prize Ride reward. It is an expensive vehicle that costs $1,150,000. Thus, many players use GTA Online money glitches to buy it. However, you can win it for free by winning three LS Car Meet Series Races three days in a row.

Brief details about the Dinka Jester Classic and the Ocelot Ardent

The Dinka Jester Classic is a classic sports car based on the real-life Toyota Supra JZA80 (Mk IV). The JDM car is a favorite among OG players due to its classy looks and legacy. It is powered by a twin-cam inline-six engine and can reach a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

The Ocelot Ardent is a stylish and weaponized coupé based on the real-life Lotus Esprit. It has two front-facing machine guns that come in handy while dealing with pesky enemies. Many players want Rockstar to add the car in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

