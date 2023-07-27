Will GTA 6 be on PS4? Leaks suggest otherwise

While PlayStation 4 users may be skeptical about whether the console will be able to run GTA 6 when it is released, a recent leak has shed some light on the matter. The majority of Grand Theft Auto 5 players still play the game on PS4 and are hoping to enjoy the next entry in Rockstar Games' popular franchise on the platform as well.

However, a report by Tom Henderson (X/@_Tom_Henderson_) from Insider Gaming claimed that Rockstar Games would skip the last-gen consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, when it comes to GTA 6. He added that the American gaming studio plans to release the next Grand Theft Auto title only on current-gen consoles.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games is likely to release GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 only

On March 7, 2023, Tom Henderson published a detailed report titled “Is GTA 6 Releasing In 2024? Insider Suggests It’s Likely,” where he mentioned a leak suggesting that Rockstar Games would ditch older-generation consoles and will release the upcoming game only on the latest generation of consoles.

While Henderson did not exclusively mention PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, he simply wrote “current-generation consoles only.” Currently, the PlayStation 5 is the latest generation console, and if Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 during its life cycle, it will apparently be exclusive to that console only.

Henderson cited an anonymous source and stated that Rockstar Games is delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 so that the current-gen consoles have enough players to cover the studio’s sales target. He further reported that the title has a tentative release date for 2024, which was set back in 2021.

It is also worth noting that the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious titles ever created. Rockstar Games is known to improve its video games with each iteration, and fans expect no less from the upcoming release.

The leaked GTA 6 footage, which surfaced on September 2022, showed much more improved gameplay. According to many sources, the videos were from a pre-alpha stage. Despite this, they looked superior to any other Rockstar Games project.

However, to smoothly run such intense gameplay, heavy hardware capabilities are required. The PlayStation 4 and its contemporary consoles have aged significantly and struggle to run GTA Online without any lags. Many players have also reportedly switched to the latest generation consoles because of this issue.

As a result, the Grand Theft Auto community has accepted that the upcoming game will not be released on PlayStation 4. However, they expect Rockstar Games to deliver a polished product free of lags and glitches.

Poll : Which console generation do you use to play GTA 5? PS4/Xbox One PS5/Xbox Series X|S 0 votes