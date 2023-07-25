5 things uncovered by GTA 6 leaked footage so far

GTA 6 leaks have revealed a lot of information about the upcoming game, and players now have a better idea of what's in store. While most leaks turn out to be false rumors and fan theories, some of them provided significant details about the game’s development. Although Rockstar Games is yet to comment on any leaks apart from the September 2022 videos, the gaming community is convinced of the validity of some of the disclosed details.

Insiders and data miners have also shared some leaks, keeping fans' excitement for the game at an all-time high. This article lists five things that GTA 6 leaked videos have brought to light.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

5 significant details uncovered by GTA 6 leaked videos

1) Dual protagonists

The first and most important thing that GTA 6 leaked videos disclosed is the two protagonists: Jason and Lucia. Interestingly, they are the only characters from the upcoming game that the community knows about at the moment. Although one of the clips mentioned Jay Norris, he already died during the events of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Jason and Lucia are rumored to be siblings, but whether they are blood relatives or step-siblings is yet to be confirmed. Many insiders previously reported that the duo would be the only protagonists in the game. However, a recent leak video showed a new protagonist named Kai.

2) Modern Vice City map

Rockstar Games has been returning to older classic cities in the HD GTA Universe, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to follow suit. The September 2022 leaked videos showed a new and modern Vice City map that was never seen before in any title in the franchise.

The new map includes many things, such as metro stations, accessible nightclubs, motels, new locations, and other locations. While the player base has already explored the old map in GTA Vice City, the new map is rumored to include more open-world elements.

3) Inclusion of real-life Miami buildings

GTA6Videos @GTA6VlDEOS GTA 6

Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth!

#GTA6 #gta6leaks GTA 6Take a close look at confirmed buildings in-game, the positioning is exact and can be found on Google Earth! pic.twitter.com/QFKX8HV0JU " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/QFKX8HV0JU

It is a well-known fact that the fictional Vice City is based on real-life Miami, and the GTA 6 leaked videos also showed the inclusion of several iconic buildings in Miami. According to data miners, Rockstar Games has included landmarks such as the 1800 Club, Quantum on the Bay Condominium, Opera Tower, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, New Arena Apartments, and many others in the upcoming game.

As is customary, the real-life buildings were altered to match the in-game vibe. However, they were instantly recognizable from their location and structure.

4) Improved combat mechanism

The gaming studio is also testing new and improved combat mechanics as disclosed by the leaked videos. GTA 6 is rumored to include a refined version of the RAGE Engine physics that gives characters unique movement and maneuverability. This is also visible during combat, making the gameplay even more exciting.

The protagonists are also rumored to have unique special abilities. However, only Jason’s eagle-eye-like ability has been disclosed so far. GTA 6 gameplay will also include improved cop AI, damage physics, combat stances such as crouching and crawling, and many other new refinements.

5) Photorealistic graphics

As the gaming industry, in general, sees massive improvements in the scope and quality of video games, Rockstar Games has also shown significant improvements in the graphics department. The GTA 6 leaks showcased photorealistic graphics in the game that looks identical to third-party modded gameplay. However, the community is excited that the developer is including improved graphics as a standard feature.

For example, the sky, lighting, and shadows look realistic and pleasing to the eyes. Many fans have also pointed out that the leaked videos are from a pre-alpha stage, so there is a chance that the visual quality will improve in the final release.

