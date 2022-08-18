GTA Online leak reveals possible upcoming additions to Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online has received a lot of new content in the past couple of weeks, and a new leak suggests that there is more to come.
After receiving a major weekly update last week and two background updates so far, the game now has three new sets of deathmatch intro animations, as reported by leaker @LucasIsPersonal. He recently shared the information on Twitter, and provided a glimpse of what’s expected for the community series in the game.
According to the leaker, GTA Online has already received three brand new sets of animations for the deathmatch intro:
- RPGs
- Snipers
- Throwables
GTA Online is focusing on the community series once again
The leaker also mentioned that the animations are not visible in the game at the moment. However, players can expect these new animations to be used in the community series soon. He also added that the 4th and 5th throwable animations are completely unused, with missing facial animations and no grenade animation whatsoever.
It seems that Rockstar wants to focus on the community series once again, with a lot more content to be added for it soon.
Famous GTA insider, Tez2, reported that the game has received new variables to unlock the Sprunk x eCola clothing outfits for a limited time. He stated:
“Rockstar added new variables with the Criminal Enterprises update to allow them to unlock the Sprunk x eCola clothing for a limited time. Possibly kept coinciding with the release of Junk Energy Skydives. #GTAOnline”
These clothing items include:
- Sprunk/eCola Bodysuits
- Sprunk/eCola Varsity Jackets (males get an open variant too)
- Sprunk/eCola Fwd/Bckwd Hats
- Sprunk/eCola Chute Bags (bonus pic: Halloween Chute Bag)
- "eCola X Sprunk" livery for the Hotring Sabre
It seems that Rockstar wanted to wait to release these so that they coincide with the release of Junk Energy Skydives.
The source also stated that two brand new free-mode random events have been entirely cut from The Criminal Enterprises update. However, they could be introduced in a future update. These include:
- Army Convoy – Steal a Barracks with a resupply crate
- Parachuter
The latest background update has made some major changes to GTA Online
The Criminal Enterprises update has been a success so far, adding tons of new content and variety to the game. It seems that the developers are trying to remove bugs and make any necessary improvements with background updates.
According to Tez2, the game has also received some changes to the core mechanics for certain game modes/businesses. These include:
- Clubhouse Bar & Lupe Warehouse Staff
- RNG for Bike Shop Clients
- Nightclub Management event
With so much added to the game and much more coming this summer, it seems that Rockstar is staying true to their word and supporting the game to the best of their ability. With no Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, players can expect the game to thrive for some more time.