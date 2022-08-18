GTA Online leak reveals possible upcoming additions to Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online has received a lot of new content in the past couple of weeks, and a new leak suggests that there is more to come.

After receiving a major weekly update last week and two background updates so far, the game now has three new sets of deathmatch intro animations, as reported by leaker @LucasIsPersonal. He recently shared the information on Twitter, and provided a glimpse of what’s expected for the community series in the game.

According to the leaker, GTA Online has already received three brand new sets of animations for the deathmatch intro:

RPGs

Snipers

Throwables

lucas - @LucasIsPersonal



These are not visible in game at the moment but are expected to be used in the community series



gta online leeker The latest #gtaonline update added 3 new sets of deathmatch intro animations, RPG's, snipers, and throwablesThese are not visible in game at the moment but are expected to be used in the community seriesgta online leeker The latest #gtaonline update added 3 new sets of deathmatch intro animations, RPG's, snipers, and throwablesThese are not visible in game at the moment but are expected to be used in the community seriesgta online leeker https://t.co/7Z1XKlDQQL

GTA Online is focusing on the community series once again

The leaker also mentioned that the animations are not visible in the game at the moment. However, players can expect these new animations to be used in the community series soon. He also added that the 4th and 5th throwable animations are completely unused, with missing facial animations and no grenade animation whatsoever.

It seems that Rockstar wants to focus on the community series once again, with a lot more content to be added for it soon.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Possibly kept to coincide with the release of Junk Energy Skydives.

#GTAOnline twitter.com/WildBrick142/s… WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

-Sprunk/eCola Bodysuits

-Sprunk/eCola Varsity Jackets (males get an open variant too)

-Sprunk/eCola Fwd/Bckwd Hats

-Sprunk/eCola Chute Bags (bonus pic: Halloween Chute Bag)

-"eCola X Sprunk" livery for the Hotring Sabre

#GTAOnline Upcoming Sprunk x eCola event:-Sprunk/eCola Bodysuits-Sprunk/eCola Varsity Jackets (males get an open variant too)-Sprunk/eCola Fwd/Bckwd Hats-Sprunk/eCola Chute Bags (bonus pic: Halloween Chute Bag)-"eCola X Sprunk" livery for the Hotring Sabre Upcoming Sprunk x eCola event:-Sprunk/eCola Bodysuits-Sprunk/eCola Varsity Jackets (males get an open variant too)-Sprunk/eCola Fwd/Bckwd Hats-Sprunk/eCola Chute Bags (bonus pic: Halloween Chute Bag)-"eCola X Sprunk" livery for the Hotring Sabre#GTAOnline https://t.co/haVCQnEYHj Rockstar added new variables with the Criminal Enterprises update to allow them to unlock the Sprunk x eCola clothing for a limited-time.Possibly kept to coincide with the release of Junk Energy Skydives. Rockstar added new variables with the Criminal Enterprises update to allow them to unlock the Sprunk x eCola clothing for a limited-time.Possibly kept to coincide with the release of Junk Energy Skydives.#GTAOnline twitter.com/WildBrick142/s…

Famous GTA insider, Tez2, reported that the game has received new variables to unlock the Sprunk x eCola clothing outfits for a limited time. He stated:

“Rockstar added new variables with the Criminal Enterprises update to allow them to unlock the Sprunk x eCola clothing for a limited time. Possibly kept coinciding with the release of Junk Energy Skydives. #GTAOnline”

These clothing items include:

Sprunk/eCola Bodysuits

Sprunk/eCola Varsity Jackets (males get an open variant too)

Sprunk/eCola Fwd/Bckwd Hats

Sprunk/eCola Chute Bags (bonus pic: Halloween Chute Bag)

"eCola X Sprunk" livery for the Hotring Sabre

It seems that Rockstar wanted to wait to release these so that they coincide with the release of Junk Energy Skydives.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



- Army Convoy, involving stealing a Barracks with a resupply crate. Likely an additional way to resupply your Bunker with materials.



- Parachuter

#GTAOnline Two free-mode random events were cut from the Criminal Enterprises update. Either cut content or planned for the future.- Army Convoy, involving stealing a Barracks with a resupply crate. Likely an additional way to resupply your Bunker with materials.- Parachuter Two free-mode random events were cut from the Criminal Enterprises update. Either cut content or planned for the future.- Army Convoy, involving stealing a Barracks with a resupply crate. Likely an additional way to resupply your Bunker with materials.- Parachuter#GTAOnline

The source also stated that two brand new free-mode random events have been entirely cut from The Criminal Enterprises update. However, they could be introduced in a future update. These include:

Army Convoy – Steal a Barracks with a resupply crate

Parachuter

The latest background update has made some major changes to GTA Online

The Criminal Enterprises update has been a success so far, adding tons of new content and variety to the game. It seems that the developers are trying to remove bugs and make any necessary improvements with background updates.

According to Tez2, the game has also received some changes to the core mechanics for certain game modes/businesses. These include:

Clubhouse Bar & Lupe Warehouse Staff

RNG for Bike Shop Clients

Nightclub Management event

Tez2 @TezFunz2



- RNG for Bike Shop Clients occurs every 30 mins with 50% chance



- Nightclub Management event occurs between 40 to 50 mins. Eject Troublemaker or 50% chance to escort VIP. Popularity must be 5% or higher.

#GTAOnline - Clubhouse Bar & Lupe's Warehouse Staff can work offline.- RNG for Bike Shop Clients occurs every 30 mins with 50% chance- Nightclub Management event occurs between 40 to 50 mins. Eject Troublemaker or 50% chance to escort VIP. Popularity must be 5% or higher. - Clubhouse Bar & Lupe's Warehouse Staff can work offline.- RNG for Bike Shop Clients occurs every 30 mins with 50% chance- Nightclub Management event occurs between 40 to 50 mins. Eject Troublemaker or 50% chance to escort VIP. Popularity must be 5% or higher.#GTAOnline

With so much added to the game and much more coming this summer, it seems that Rockstar is staying true to their word and supporting the game to the best of their ability. With no Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, players can expect the game to thrive for some more time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish