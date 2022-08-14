Every new car released so far in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

The GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update was finally released a couple of weeks ago, adding a lot of new content and fresh vehicles to the game.

With six cars added to its launch date and two more since then, there are plenty of new sets of wheels for everyone. Car enthusiasts are in for a treat as some of these have been highly anticipated ones too. These vehicles range from off-road variants to jaw-dropping supercars, giving variety to players of different tastes.

With that being said, let’s look at all the new cars released in GTA Online so far with the summer DLC 2022.

List of all cars released so far in GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update

1) Conada

Buckingham Conada, a 4-door NOTAR helicopter, has been added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update. It’s heavily inspired by the real-life MD Helicopters MD Explorer.

It is powered by twin turboshaft engines, which the aircraft good performance in terms of both top speed and handling. It is available for purchase from Elitás Travel for $2,450,000 - $1,837,500.

2) Corsita

Lampadati Corsita, a 2-door sports coupe, was added to GTA Online with the latest update. It's primarily based on the real-life Maserati MC20.

It runs on a powerful V12 engine, coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts exceptionally good performance, giving tough competition to the likes of Infernus Classic and the Torero. Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000.

3) Greenwood

Bravado Greenwood, a 4-door sedan, was added to GTA Online recently and it’s primarily inspired by the classic 1977-1978 Dodge Monaco.

Being powered by a V8 engine coupled to a 3-speed gearbox, the vehicle gives an average performance. However, it’s one of the few variants that are compatible with the Imani-tech upgrade, making it useful in tough situations. It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,465,000 - $1,098,750.

4) LM87

Benefactor LM87, a Group C endurance race car, has been added to the game with the latest update. It’s heavily inspired by the Sauber Mercedes C9.

The vehicle shares the same traits as the S80RR. It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Players can pick this ride for $2,915,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO, a 2-door hypercar, has been added to GTA Online with the recent summer DLC. It’s famously inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

It’s powered by a V12 engine, coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in a mid-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It excels on a solid performance with good top speed and acceleration. It can be purchased for $2,890,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

6) Omnis e-GT

Obey Omnis e-GT, a 4-door electric sports saloon, has been added to the game with the latest update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life 2020 Audi e-Tron GT.

It runs on two electric motors powering all wheels at the same time, making it an all-wheel drivetrain. Its acceleration is exceptional being an electric sports car. Players can purchase the Omnis e-GT for $1,795,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

7) SM722

Benefactor SM722, a 2-door open-top grand tourer, has been added to the game with the latest update. Its design and looks are based on the real-life 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss (Z199).

It is powered by a V8 engine inspired by its real-life counterpart, with a 5-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. It has decent acceleration but high-top speed with easy handling capabilities. It can be purchased for $2,115,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

8) Draugur

Declasse Draugur, a 4-door off-roader, has been added to the game with the recent weekly update. The car is based on the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

The vehicle performs well on both on-road and off-road terrain, with the capability of reaching a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h). It can be purchased for $1,870,000 - $1,402,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Rockstar has done a great job in adding so many different types of vehicles with The Criminal Enterprises update. With so many more cars to be added this summer, car enthusiasts can rejoice and collect each of them this year.

