GTA Online background update fixes God Mode glitch

GTA Online just had a new background update that fixed several issues, including the God Mode glitch.
Background updates focus on improving gameplay and patching glitches in the game. The open world of Los Santos is home to many glitches, and Rockstar always tries to remove them as soon as possible. Here’s everything that's been patched in the game with the update.
The new background update fixes a lot of glitches in GTA Online – God Mode, Solo Gold, and more
A famous GTA insider, Tez2, shared all the patch notes from the recent background update of GTA Online. According to his tweet, the update patches four glitches and fixes an issue with the Buried Stashes in the PC version of the game.
Here’s a complete list of all the glitches patched with the update:
- Semi-God Mode glitch with Body Armor
- Another Solo Gold glitch in Cayo Perico Heist
- Auto Shop dupe glitch
- MOC dupe glitch
Here’s what has been fixed in the update:
- An issue with Buried Stashes not updating daily on the PC version
Players will likely recognize most of the glitches from the aforementioned list, especially the God Mode glitch that players would use to trigger God Mode while wearing body armor.
This is the second background update in a short span of time. It’s good to see that the developers are dedicated to improving the user experience, ever since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update on July 26. Every week, players receive fresh content that adds new vehicles and features, such as the Cayo Perico Series.
GTA Online players can now visit Cayo Perico Island in different ways
The latest weekly update has introduced new ways for players to visit the beautiful Cayo Perico island. A new racing event, the Cayo Perico Series, is now open to all players. They can participate in ten new races and earn double the rewards throughout the week.
Here’s a list of all the new races available to players with the update:
- Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear
- Cayo Perico - Flier Flier
- Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe
- Cayo Perico - Get Blazed
- Cayo Perico - Going Down
- Cayo Perico - Going Up
- Cayo Perico - Crash Course
- Cayo Perico - Paradise Won
- Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas
- Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life
Apart from that, players can go on to a new treasure hunt on Cayo Perico island, named Buried Stashes, where they need to find hidden treasure with a Metal Detector.
With the next weekly update just on the horizon, players can expect new content as well as potential fixes.