GTA Online background update fixes God Mode glitch

GTA Online just had a new background update that fixed several issues, including the God Mode glitch.

Background updates focus on improving gameplay and patching glitches in the game. The open world of Los Santos is home to many glitches, and Rockstar always tries to remove them as soon as possible. Here’s everything that's been patched in the game with the update.

The new background update fixes a lot of glitches in GTA Online – God Mode, Solo Gold, and more

Tez2

Fixed

- An issue with Buried Stashes not updating daily on PC version



Patched

- Semi God Mode glitch involving Body Armor

- Another Solo Gold glitch for Cayo Perico Heist

- Auto Shop dupe glitch

- MOC dupe glitch

A famous GTA insider, Tez2, shared all the patch notes from the recent background update of GTA Online. According to his tweet, the update patches four glitches and fixes an issue with the Buried Stashes in the PC version of the game.

Here’s a complete list of all the glitches patched with the update:

Semi-God Mode glitch with Body Armor

Another Solo Gold glitch in Cayo Perico Heist

Auto Shop dupe glitch

MOC dupe glitch

Here’s what has been fixed in the update:

An issue with Buried Stashes not updating daily on the PC version

Players will likely recognize most of the glitches from the aforementioned list, especially the God Mode glitch that players would use to trigger God Mode while wearing body armor.

This is the second background update in a short span of time. It’s good to see that the developers are dedicated to improving the user experience, ever since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update on July 26. Every week, players receive fresh content that adds new vehicles and features, such as the Cayo Perico Series.

GTA Online players can now visit Cayo Perico Island in different ways

The latest weekly update has introduced new ways for players to visit the beautiful Cayo Perico island. A new racing event, the Cayo Perico Series, is now open to all players. They can participate in ten new races and earn double the rewards throughout the week.

Here’s a list of all the new races available to players with the update:

Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear

Cayo Perico - Flier Flier

Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe

Cayo Perico - Get Blazed

Cayo Perico - Going Down

Cayo Perico - Going Up

Cayo Perico - Crash Course

Cayo Perico - Paradise Won

Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas

Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life

Rockstar Games



Searching and finding these hidden hoards while scoping the island will reward you with GTA$ and RP: Comb the beaches of Los Santos in GTA Online and you might find a metal detector and a map leading to Buried Stashes on the island of Cayo Perico.Searching and finding these hidden hoards while scoping the island will reward you with GTA$ and RP: rsg.ms/a9dde20 Comb the beaches of Los Santos in GTA Online and you might find a metal detector and a map leading to Buried Stashes on the island of Cayo Perico. Searching and finding these hidden hoards while scoping the island will reward you with GTA$ and RP: rsg.ms/a9dde20 https://t.co/jn8BWa10Ie

Apart from that, players can go on to a new treasure hunt on Cayo Perico island, named Buried Stashes, where they need to find hidden treasure with a Metal Detector.

With the next weekly update just on the horizon, players can expect new content as well as potential fixes.

