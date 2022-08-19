Why GTA Online players should buy the Sultan Classic this week

GTA Online has received another weekly update, giving massive discounts on particular vehicles, including the Sultan Classic.

The Karin Sultan Classic is a 4-door sports sedan car added to the game with The Diamond Casino Heist update on January 16th, 2020. This week, players can grab it for a jaw-dropping 40% discount, allowing players to save a lot of money on their purchases.

However, with so many vehicles available in the game, one could wonder if it’s worth having in 2022. With that being said, let’s learn everything about Sultan Classic in GTA Online.

Everything players should know about Sultan Classic – Price, performance & more

The Karin Sultan Classic in GTA Online is inspired by three beloved real-life cars:

Subaru Impreza GC8

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV

It has a more traditional design than the original Sultan sedan but keeps the 4-door layout and sporty looks. Its front area comprises a rectangular mesh intake of half the car’s total width with a central number plate. The vehicle has a trapezium-shaped grille in the upper area where players can see the manufacturer's logo in its center.

The Sultan Classic has concave shapes above the side skirts, giving it a slightly more comprehensive look, but it has thin ridges passing through its side doors. Its cabin area comprises the following main things:

Frameless doors (black fittings around the windows)

Painted mirror wings (nearby the A-pillars)

Black line separation between the roof and the rest of the body

When it comes to its rear side, it has a very simple boot lid and a spoiler on top. Other features include:

Silver lettering on each side of the boot lid

Rectangular tail lamps with slight transparency

Upper red lamps

Lower white lamps

Outer amber indicators

Rear bumper with ridged details

A dedicated number plate at the center

Titanium exhaust below the bumper

The primary color can be painted on the vehicle’s engine cover, bodywork, and interior stitching.

Regarding its performance, the vehicle is powered by a 6-cylinder twin-cam engine installed with twin turbochargers. The engine appears to be 3.5L coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, powering the vehicle in an all-wheel drivetrain with equal torque distribution.

The Karin Sultan Classic is usually available to be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,718,000 - $1,288,500.

Why is it worth purchasing Sultan Classic in GTA Online?

The Karin Sultan Classic is a love letter to classic sports car enthusiasts. The car possesses decent performance with excellent acceleration. After a complete performance upgrade, it can reach an acceptable top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h).

The car can also perform well on off-road terrain in GTA Online due to its AWD layout.

Owning a Sultan Classic gives players a plethora of customization options with the help of which players can personalize their ride as much as they want. Fast and Furious movie lovers can build their dream build with amazing Livery options, making it one of the best-looking collector cars in the game after modifications.

As the car is currently on a massive 40% discount, players can buy the Sultan Classic for as low as $1,030,800 - $773,100 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

This makes it the best time to purchase the Sultan Classic and save a lot of money on the game. Car enthusiasts should check it out this week, add it to their collection, and roam in Los Santos in style.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

