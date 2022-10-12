How to get started on Security Contracts in GTA Online

If you run a Celebrity Solutions Agency in GTA Online, you should be aware of the Security Contracts feature. These missions can be done in any type of lobby, whether it's public or private.

Franklin Clinton strongly recommends taking a look at the Security Contracts. GTA Online will offer you plenty of rewards for your efforts.

Of course, the only way to maximize the Agency's potential is by completing the Security Contracts. Once you buy the property, it won't take long for you to get started with these GTA Online missions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Security Contracts are randomly assigned in GTA Online

To begin, you will first need to bring up the Interaction Menu, scroll down to SecuroServ, and register as a CEO, VIP, or even MC President. This is the only way you can access the main computer inside the Agency office.

Once you enter the building, you will have to climb upstairs and navigate through a hallway. Your office will be located right near another set of stairs. After sitting down and logging into your computer, you can finally get started with Security Contracts in GTA Online.

Franklin Clinton should give you a tour of the agency in the introductory cutscene. As long as you remember where to find the main computer, you should be good to go. Security Contracts are randomly assigned, and there is a five-minute cooldown after successfully completing one.

You have six contract types to select from GTA Online

There are six different types of Security Contracts in GTA Online. While they are randomized, you can refresh the results by leaving the computer and logging back in.

Here's a look at the mission types in the game:

Asset Protection : Protect various assets for 10 minutes

: Protect various assets for 10 minutes Gang Termination : Fight off gang members in their hideout

: Fight off gang members in their hideout Liquidize Assets : Use explosives to obliterate rival goods

: Use explosives to obliterate rival goods Recover Valuables : Retrieve items from a safe locker

: Retrieve items from a safe locker Rescue Operation : Find a client within a search zone

: Find a client within a search zone Vehicle Recovery: Take back a stolen car from a rival gang

You can also set the difficulty level for each mission. GTA Online provides three different settings — Professional, Specialist, and Specialist+. The harder the mission, the better the payout.

If you complete a Security Contract, you can always give Franklin a call. With this method, he will randomly assign you another mission.

Full list of rewards

Depending on your difficulty level, you can earn the following cash rewards by completing these missions:

Professional - $31,000 to $42,000

- $31,000 to $42,000 Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000

- $44,000 to $56,000 Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000

In addition, you can earn several other bonus rewards depending on the number of missions you complete:

Unlock vehicle trade prices

Increase the daily safe income

Earn an extra $5,000 for MC Club members

Increase the living wage of bodyguards and business associates

You will need to complete one Security Contract if you want to unlock the VIP Contract missions. Meanwhile, completing three of them will unlock the Payphone Hits.

If you want to gain access to all the Agency features, you will need to get really good at Security Contracts.

